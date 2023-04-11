Moriah school board to meet
MORIAH — The Moriah Central School Board of Education will hold a board meeting to on April 18 at 6 p.m. in the HS Library.
Items on the agenda include: Presentation of the 2023-24 Budget, Drawing for order of board candidate names to be listed on the budget vote ballot, Financial Report Review and Personnel Discussions.
A full agenda can be found at www.moriahk12.org.
Saranac Lake Police hosting active shooter training
SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Police Department will be hosting a multi-Agency Active Shooter training this week.
This training will bring together nearly 50 Law Enforcement Officers from across the Region to include Saranac Lake Police, Lake Placid Police, Tupper Lake Police, Essex County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, New York State Forest Rangers, Plattsburgh Police, and Malone Police Department.
The training will be held at the Saranac Lake High School and the former St. Pius School owned by Citizen Advocates on Petrova Ave. The training is closed to the public. Signage will be posted at the buildings to keep Community members aware of the increased Police presence and activity.
