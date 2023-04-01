Ticonderoga school board to meet
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District will hold a special meeting regarding the 2023-24 budget on April 4.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Junior/Senior High School cafeteria.
The public is welcome to attend.
Dannemora Village Board to meet
DANNEMORA — The Dannemora Village Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing on April 10 for the matter of the adoption of the 2023-24 fiscal year budget.
The hearing will be held at 7 p.m. at the village office, 40 Emmons St. A regular meeting will follow the hearing.
Town of Plattsburgh GOP seeking candidates
PLATTSBURGH — The town of Plattsburgh Republican Committee is looking for citizens who are interested in running for the following positions in the upcoming November elections.
· Town Supervisor, 4-year term
· Town Councilors (2), 4-year term
· Town Clerk, 4-year term
· Highway Superintendent, 4-year term
· Town Justice, 4-year term.
Contact Tom.Metz4Plattsburgh@gmail.com
Plattsburgh housing board not holding April meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will not be holding a meeting in April.
The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 17, at 1 p.m. at PHA Administrative Offices.
Lake Placid school board to meet
LAKE PLACID — There will be a regular meeting of the Lake Placid Central School Board of Education on May 9 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
There will be a public hearing on the use of the repair reserve fund for auditorium and weight room upgrade. To review the documentation regarding the use of the repair reserve fund, go online to https://5il.co/1rq99.
The budget hearing will begin at 5:45 p.m. The budget hearing documents will be posted on the website www.lpcsd.org at a later date.
Members of the public are invited to attend at the Board of Education Conference Room in the Administration Building, 50 Cummings Road, Lake Placid, NY. Board agenda documents will become live on the day before the meeting and can be found at: https://go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public
This meeting shall also be broadcast live via Zoom. Anyone who wishes to attend the Board meeting via zoom may do so with this link:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/92387744510?pwd=Wm5UWk1pRDEzUGdKVThpTWxUdy9jUT09
Meeting ID: 923 8774 4510
Passcode: 969856
You will be muted on entry via Zoom. To comment during the meeting use the raise hand option.
Meetings are also streamed live at: http://www.lpcsd.org/ Click on “live stream”.
Anyone can submit comments for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net Emails will be read during the portion of the Good of the Cause.
The meeting shall be recorded and posted on the District’s website within five (5) business days following the meeting, and shall remain available for a period of five (5) years thereafter.
The regular board meeting will immediately follow the Budget Hearing.
Plattsburgh blood drive scheduled
PLATTSBURGH — There will be a blood drive at Comfort Inn Breakfast Room, 411 State Route 3, on April 17.
The drive will run from 3 to 6 p.m.
Organizers encourage people to donate as there is a severe shortage at this time. All donated blood stays here in the North Country.
Sponsored by the Plattsburgh Lions Club and the Adirondack Regional Blood Center.
