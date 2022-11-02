PLATTSBURGH — Ed Schenk’s origin story jumps off in Canton, Ohio.
At 8, he started playing the piano, and at 85 he’s still at it.
This Tuesday morning, as Meadowbrook Healthcare staff worked on lunch preparations, his fingers dipped over the keys of the Yamaha piano in the Grand Room.
Tuesday evening, he may appear at the Left Bank Bistro, but at the moment it was up in the air.
NEW HORIZONS
Ed’s reason for playing piano was to join a polka band because there was more action: dancing ladies, copious spirits, and fun.
In 1955, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. After he separated from Uncle Sam, he set his sights on Cleveland, Ohio, a bigger town with more job prospects.
Ed ended up teaching accordion and piano in a music store.
“I had no job experience,” he said.
“I had written a studio there for a couple of bucks because I was working in a factory. The guy said to me, ‘I want to go to Florida for a week. I have no vacations. Will you watch the store for a week?’ He didn’t even know me. I said, ‘Okay.’”
The music store owner returned.
The store was still standing.
“He said, ‘I have to keep you,’” Ed said.
“So, we went out and knocked on doors. I had about 80 some students a week, and I did that for three or four years.”
Ed and the owner stayed one lesson ahead of the kids.
MONTREAL CONNECTION
The piano man took a ride to visit a friend in Toronto, Canada in 1964. His friend directed him to Montreal.
“I met a woman there, and I asked her to marry me,” Ed said.
“I saw her one time. She said, ‘Ask me in a year?’ So a year later, we got married. We were dancing, and that was it.”
Lilianne Bousquet was studying to be a nurse. She had worked in a factory since a teen and raised her sisters so they could go to school.
At 35, Lilianne decided she wanted to be a nurse.
“She always wanted to be a nurse, but she delayed it all that time,” he said.
“She was on a weekend up there, and I had gone up for a weekend in Montreal, and we met.”
Lilianne worked in Saint-Hyancinthe on the Yamaska River.
“The whole family is French,” he said.
“Nobody spoke English. and I didn’t speak nothing. We got married, and I moved up there and I was playing music all over Montreal. I got lucky. Hot. Hot. Seven nights a week, everywhere. You just walk into a place and say, I play piano. ‘See you tonight.’ Everywhere was seven nights a week.”
Ed played in beautiful venues such as The Queen Elizabeth, The Ritz-Carlton, and The Chateau Champlain.
“And I played all the toilets, too,” he said.
“We went to Mont-Tremblant. They hired us up there, a trio. We told them we had been together a long time. The saxophone player was from Paris. Didn’t speak a word of English. Never met the guy. I didn’t even know his name. The drummer spoke Italian, French and English.”
The No-Name Trio started a set with “Fly Me to the Moon.”
Ed said key of C.
“In French, you say si, which is B,” he said.
“He’s got a tenor sax. The first note, the dissonance was unbelievable. We had to go time-out, sit down, and write all this out.”
The saxophonist trained at the Sorbonne.
If a fly landed on a paper, he could play that.
“But he couldn’t do anything but read,” Ed said.
“I could read, but I learned the tunes. So that went on for a couple of years. I played everywhere up there. I played for the strippers. I played for the rippers.”
PIANO MAN TO STUDENT
Lilianne said to Ed one day: “You’re done music. You’re going to go to school.”
“I said, okay,” he said.
“I told the guys, I will be going to school. I applied to McGill, and they took me in. English lit. I wanted to be a composer, so I studied music. Now, I wanted to be a writer. I was studying English Lit.”
Ed’s plan was to retreat to Prince Edward Island and write.
Lilianne said, “I think you’re going to get a job.”
“I said, ‘What am I going to do?’” he said.
“She said, ‘You’re certified to teach.’”
COURSE CORRECTION
Ed secured a job in British Columbia.
At McGill, he saw a notice for Huntingdon, Quebec.
“In those days, they were begging you to work,” he said.
“These times were different. and I said, ‘What have you got?’”
Ed negotiated to teach music in the mornings to no student beyond the 4th grade, and then teach math and the other classes in the afternoon.
His proposal was accepted, and Ed and Lilianne relocated to Huntingdon.
She was able to secure a job as a nurse, and a doctor rented to them a lovely apartment for $50 a month.
“We were there for a year, and stupid me, I got to go back to the states,” he said.
“That was a mistake there. So, I went back to the states. So I stop at Plattsburgh here, and I pick up a bachelor’s of science in one year. 1970, I got out of there. Now, I’m certified in the state of New York, so we move to Florida. That’s a bad story for her there.”
Lilianne had a difficult time with certification.
“They certified all the Cuban doctors, and Florida said no more,” he said.
“They would certify in Cuba and Florida, and then they would move to New York. She worked as a nurse here for a year while I was in school.”
Ed was teaching in Jacksonville, Fla., and he didn’t like it. His boss had a friend in St. Augustine and called him up on Ed’s behalf.
“He said, ‘Will you got out to St. Augustine’s?” Ed said.
“I said yeah, it’s beautiful, St. Augustine. So, I showed up at the Webster School, all Black. They called it integration in those days bringing three white teachers in. I loved it. I often thought I would go back there and work for nothing. I thought about ending my life that way.”
The couple only stayed four months, because Lilianne was told she had to pass Florida’s nursing board exam.
“She said, ‘I’m not taking it,’” he said.
“She was certified in Canada, certified in the state of New York. She was head nurse in St. Augustine, giving IVs, the only one allowed to give IVs and they’re telling her she has to go take the exam. She said no.”
NY STATE OF MIND
Ed wrote five letters to school administrators in Albany, Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse, and another one that escapes him.
“Syracuse hired me,” he said.
“I often think they thought I was Black. They had just started integration in Syracuse, and some of those teachers were having problems with the Black kids. They were not relating. It was an enclave of doctors and lawyers, and they are busing in these kids. A couple of them couldn’t handle the children, so they put me there.”
Ed was fine, and he mentored his younger colleagues.
“I was older than they were,” he said.
“I had worked in an all-Black school in Florida. I had some kind of feeling for people. I could see that people were different, no matter what color you are. They’re high, medium and low. You could have green people. You are going to get that curve.”
GOLDEN YEARS
Ed worked for 26 years in Syracuse. During those early years, he went to night school and got a master’s degree in education from SUNY Cortland.
“Lilianne said, ‘You can retire now, you’re done,’” he said.
“I said, now what? She said, ‘Let’s build a house. We built a house here. It was the closest place to Montreal.”
His accordion broke the ice into the music scene in Lake Placid.
“I could never play in Plattsburgh,” he said.
“They don’t want to hear that. I ain’t country. That’s not my style (jazz). I ended up with 30 nursing homes in Vermont.”
Ed worked full-time at venues including the Whiteface Lodge, Great Escape, Trapp Family Lodge, North Hero House, Lake George Festival, Whiteface Mountain Oktoberfest. Now, he appears regularly at the Left Bank Bistro in Saranac Lake.
Ed attributes his vitality and longevity to his parents.
“I’m what you call a backseat baby,” he said.
“My parents were 19. Mommy and Daddy had one idea with me: get rid of him. They gave me away. Grandma took me. My grandparents raised me.”
Since Lilianne, who was eight years older, passed away two years ago, his constant companions are his two shihpoos, Avril and Joyce James (he is a self-avowed James Joyce freak).
“My first poodle was J. Alfred Prufrock,” he said.
“I was reading T. S. Eliot, ‘The Wasteland.’ April is the coolest month. I looked down at her: April is the coolest dog.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.