PLATTSBURGH — For all those wondering about the future of high school sports for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year, the answer could be coming very soon.
Via Twitter, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association recently publicized that NYSPHSAA Officers as well as Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas had asked each Section in the state “to gather input on the future of the winter championships.”
Each Section is expected to give feedback this evening, and a decision will be released Monday.
CURRENT STATUS
On March 12, NYSPHSAA officially postponed its ice hockey, bowling, and girls and boys basketball championships indefinitely.
Section VII announced a suspension of all spring sport activities Wednesday, March 18.
‘WE ARE PREPARED’
Saranac boys basketball coach Mike Recore, whose team is still alive in the regional round of the NYSPHSAA tournament and was slated to play Section II’s Schalmont earlier this month, said a cancellation announcement would not be surprising at this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are prepared to find out the season is canceled just based on what is going on throughout the state and in the country,” Recore said.
“It’s a serious thing we have to take seriously, and we don’t want to risk anything for a game. While it’s disappointing, it makes sense at this point.”
TEAMS STILL ALIVE
The Schroon Lake boys in addition to Saranac as well as the Northeastern Clinton and Bolton girls basketball teams are all still alive in the regional round of the state tournament.
The Beekmantown boys and girls bowling teams were also scheduled to participate in the state championships.
“It just does not seem like much of a reality at this point that we will play,” Bolton girls basketball coach Luke Schweickert said. “We are talking multiple weeks of not playing. These kids are not even going to be back in school until at least April 20.”
Schweickert said the reality of the situation is harsh but understandable.
“Seeing all the major sports leagues drop off, you realize it makes sense,” he said. “While it’s frustrating and stinks, it’s just a reality, unfortunately.”
‘LET US PLAY’
As is with most sports fans, passion runs high even during this health crisis the world is experiencing.
Comments to NYSPHSAA’s Tweet about an upcoming announcement on the future of high school sports included statements from followers such as, “Let us play” and “We just want to play!”
Others mentioned their displeasure with how a final opportunity for seniors to play a high school sport could be taken away, while some pointed to the seriousness of COVID-19 and stressed sports should not be a top priority right now.
“If you look at something like 9/11, that’s the only thing I can think of that has kind of affected sports like the coronavirus has,” Recore said.
“But that was not even the length of time this seems like it’s going to be. We need to just all worry about our health right now even though we all miss sports.”
TOUGH FOR ALL
Like many teams at this dormant time in the sports world, winter sports coaches and players are becoming thankful for how much of the season they did play.
“There was just an empty feeling when things were postponed,” Schweickert said. “About a week later, a friend looked at me and said, ‘You are really fortunate you got that sectional title game in. Imagine how you would have felt if you did not get that game in.’”
Regardless of the decision NYSPHSAA makes, Schweickert said he hopes his players can learn from all the scenarios the past few weeks have presented.
“They need to be able to take this time and realize there are things that just happen in life, and it’s not always going to be easy,” Schweickert said. “You will sometimes have to suffer some setbacks to get to where you ultimately want to go.”
PETITIONS
Whether or not NYSPHSAA’s pending decision on the winter championships will also include the fate of spring sports was not made clear.
The fear of cancellation created various Change.org petitions that called for a delay to spring sports instead of canceling.
NYSPHSAA stated on Twitter that it has no affiliation with these petitions and that petitions have no impact on its governing process.
While some have proved to be willing to do anything to keep any sporting events from being canceled, many have also began to be realistic about COVID-19’s societal impact.
“Honestly, with how this is all changing, we are fortunate to have had as much of a season as we did have,” Recore said.
“We need to be thankful for that and just continue to focus on our health and our families.”
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.