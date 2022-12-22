PLATTSBURGH — Christmas came early to the Strand Center for the Arts.
The Plattsburgh-based arts organization was the recipient of six grant awards from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) as well as a Legislative Appropriation from the Office of New York State Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay).
Collectively, these awards will support general operations, specific projects, capital improvements and more through 2025, according to a press release.
“With deep appreciation, we thank NYSCA, Billy Jones and our entire region of supporters who inspire us daily to Enrich, Energize and Engage our community through the Arts,” the release stated.
NYSCA awards include a second-year commitment of $49,500 for general operations, with an additional $45,000 via two grants, providing subsidized rental of the center’s beautifully restored Theatre and music studio, as well as additional open studio opportunities in its Arts Center.
For details, please contact megan@strandcenter.org.
NYSCA also awarded a $10,000 Support for Artists Grant to Eve K. Tremblay for her project “Recollecting Portraits and Geographies near the Lake City.”
“Ms. Tremblay is a career artist with exhibits throughout North America and Europe, and we very much look forward to seeing the results of her photographic journey throughout our region,” the release stated.
The office of Assemblyman Jones, in cooperation with The Office of Children and Family Services, appropriated $25,000 to directly support educational initiatives within the Strand’s new Maker/Studio spaces at 23 Brinkerhoff St.
Please check strandcenter.org for a complete lineup of offerings for the whole family through the Strand Center.
Finally in 2022, the Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) and NYSCA awarded the Strand two major grants focused on the future; a placemaking strategy incorporating promotion and public events leading into the 100th year anniversary of the Theatre, and a Capital Projects grant supporting necessary major repairs to the Arts Center, respectively.
“We wish to share a sincere thank you to our community, NYSCA, REDC, Billy Jones, and all those who take advantage of the cultural opportunities, classes and events the Strand Center of the Arts offers,” the release stated.
NYSCA’s 2023 grant recipients included seven organizations in Assembly District 115 totaling $423,500.
“Arts is an important part of a vital community, and I am proud to have supported these projects that will help better the lives of North Country residents,” Jones said.
“The North Country arts scene is thriving, and this funding will allow these organizations to continue to reach more locals and attract visitors to our region. A big congratulations goes out to the seven organizations who received this funding and I look forward to working with you all to make sure that our arts community gets the state support they deserve.”
