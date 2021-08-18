NYSAC to push Hochul on opioid fund

PLATTSBURGH — New York State Association of Counties Executive Director Stephen Acquario sees setting up the opioid settlement advisory board as challenge number one for incoming Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration.
The 19-member group, established in a bill signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo at the end of June, will be tasked with providing recommendations on how the legislature shall allocate opioid settlements funds, which Acquario said could total upwards of $2 billion when all is said and done.
The deadline for their first report is Nov. 1 and state Attorney General Letitia James has indicated the funds could start coming in next month, but the board is not constituted yet, Acquario told the Press-Republican during an editorial board interview Wednesday.
“These settlement funds are meaningless unless the state gets its act together, structures this board and actually gets these grants in the streets so that we can properly treat this epidemic,” Acquario said.
RESIGNATION IMPACT
Acquario contended that precious time was being wasted due to Cuomo’s resignation, which came about after James’ office issued a report that determined multiple sexual harassment allegations against the governor were credible.
NYSAC has been coordinating its efforts to get the ball rolling on the advisory board with the AG’s Office, who Acquario said was equally frustrated that its creation was not moving forward.
Of the board’s 19 members, seven are to be appointed by NYSAC. The organization plans to submit those next week.
“I want the state to get going on establishing this opioid advisory board so that we can put in motion prevention, treatment and recovery programs and not wait another six months,” Acquario said.
ADVANCE NAMES
Counties helped bring about the legal action that led to the settlements, so the message now is, “Let’s see it through,” Acquario said.
“We’ve got to work with our new governor, we’ve got to work with our legislative members — they have appointments to this (board), too, so we want them to advance their names and we want all of this to happen at the same time.
“Let’s get these names forwarded, let’s get this board and this process going. It all has to happen over the next three to six weeks.”
Asked what his read was on how amenable Hochul’s administration might be to proceeding with the advisory board, Acquario pointed to how Hochul chairs the statewide Heroin Task Force.
“She has a working familiarity with the seriousness of this epidemic,” he said, noting that he believes it is one of the highest priorities of state legislative leaders.
NEW SERVICES, SUPPORTS
The law that established the board also required that all opioid settlement funds received by the state be put into a dedicated trust and used to develop new addiction services and supports and not simply flow into the state’s general fund.
Those monies are to go to all 57 counties, New York City and New York State. Acquario said Clinton County was reviewing its settlement offer with its counsel and that he planned to go before the legislature Wednesday evening to encourage legislators to accept it.
County Administrator Michael Zurlo said the board is slated to vote on that at its at its regular meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
“I think we’re talking millions for Clinton County over the life of this settlement, which is long-term, nearly an 18-year structured settlement,” Acquario said.
FAIR SHARE
While counties are set to receive a fraction of the settlement funds directly, the majority will be made available to governmental entities in the form of grants they can apply for to address substance use disorder through treatment, recovery and education programs, Acquario said.
He explained that the settlement is structured regionally using a tri-factor formula that takes into account the number of pills distributed to a county, the number of deaths due to opioid addiction and the number of people with opioid use disorders.
“A carefully negotiated regional formula ensures each region gets a fair share of funding,” Acquario said.
FOR FAMILIES, VICTIMS
During the pandemic, opioid and substance use skyrocketed, Acquario said.
Indeed, the Alliance for Positive Health’s Plattsburgh office recorded 92 overdoses in the region in 2020, far surpassing 2019’s total of 22, the Press-Republican has reported.
The state has many priorities, and Acquario does not want the opioid settlement board to get lost in the transition to a new administration.
“Somebody has to speak for these families, these victims of dependency caused in part by these defendants, these drug manufacturers who flooded this market,” he said.
“It’s a once in a generation opportunity here to help bring about prevention, treatment and recovery programs, get into our schools so the next generation of people behind us don’t become dependent on these opioids.”
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.