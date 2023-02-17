PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh has officially gained university status in New York state, a designation that reflects the breadth of its undergraduate and graduate programs and its wide-ranging areas of study.
The designation follows approval in December by the SUNY Board of Trustees and a change in state Board of Regents policy that occurred earlier in 2022.
Accordingly, SUNY Plattsburgh will be classified as a “university,” not a “college,” for all state and federal purposes.
“This change best reflects who we are and what we do,” SUNY Plattsburgh President Alexander Enyedi said.
“Our mission has long been to provide outstanding liberal arts and pre-professional programs that prepare students for their professional and civic futures. This is a commitment we hold and continue to advance. To our alumni, this designation is also an affirmation of the level and quality of the education they have received.”
The change in status does not change the university’s primary trade name, which will continue as SUNY Plattsburgh. State University of New York at Plattsburgh will be the name used on other official and federal placements, such as the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
Under the state definition, “university means a higher educational institution offering a range of registered undergraduate and graduate curricula in the liberal arts and sciences, including graduate programs registered in at least three of the following discipline areas: agriculture, biological sciences, business, education, engineering, fine arts, health professions, humanities, physical sciences and social sciences.”
Several other SUNY four-year campuses, as well as private institutions, have gained or are in the process of gaining university status, depending on their range of offerings. All accrediting organizations will be notified of the change.
“Designation as a university is a clear statement to students and prospective students, particularly those coming from other countries, of what they will find at SUNY Plattsburgh,” Enyedi said.
“This is another positive step as we implement our Plattsburgh Next plan and make strides for the future to grow and sustain enrollment.”
To learn more about the university’s academic programs, go to plattsburgh.edu/academics.
