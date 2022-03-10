PLATTSBURGH — New York is cautioning residents on identity theft to prevent data loss and scams as tax season continues.
The New York State Tax Department suggested people should file their taxes promptly and use direct deposit for tax refunds.
“Filing your tax returns as soon as possible can reduce the likelihood that an identity thief will be able to claim a fraudulent tax refund using your stolen information,” a news release by the Tax Department said. “Filing electronically is also safer, faster, and more efficient than sending paper returns through the mail.”
New Yorkers can review different free file online options at tax.ny.gov for individuals with an income of $73,000 or less.
The department also advised people to keep documents with personal data safe after filing by deleting or shredding when no longer needed and to be on the lookout for unsolicited emails and calls asking for personal information.
“Never share personal information, such as your Social Security number, in response to an unsolicited email or telephone call,” the release said. “If the email or call claims to be from a company with which you do business, call it first to confirm the contact is legitimate. Scammers will also use scare tactics and threats related to tax debt to get you to share your personal and financial information.”
It is also recommended to use strong and varied passwords across all accounts, including passwords that are 14 characters long with a combination of letters, number and symbols to better protect data.
If someone is aware of tax-related identity theft, they can report it to the Tax Department through its webpage.
New York State Acting Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Amanda Hiller said, “It’s critical you take proper precautions to safeguard confidential data now and throughout the year. Identity thieves are counting on you to slip up so they can steal your personal information. By following these tips, you can help prevent yourself from becoming a victim.”
