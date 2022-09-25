PLATTSBURGH — A contingent of 50 State Police troopers have been sent to Puerto Rio to aid the island nation in its recovery from Hurricane Fiona.
The first wave of 50 troopers, along with 69 New Jersey State troopers, flew out of JFK Airport at about 10 a.m. Saturday morning bound for Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
SAFETY AND RECOVERY
“New York State troopers have always answered the call for assistance wherever it’s needed, from Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, to our first assistance mission in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria,” State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said.
“Our troopers will be on the ground assisting our partners with the Puerto Rico Police Department with public safety and recovery efforts as long as necessary.”
The Division of Homeland Security is also part of the relief effort.
IN THEIR TIMES OF NEED
“We are grateful to the team of state troopers deploying to Puerto Rico to help keep the public safe in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona,” Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said.
“As New Yorkers, we are always available to support others in their times of need. DHSES and our state agency partners stand ready to assist with additional requests, as we are committed to helping Puerto Rico recover from the devastating impacts of this hurricane.”
The flight carrying the troopers to Puerto Rico was donated by Jet Blue Airlines.
“As New York’s hometown airline and the largest air carrier in Puerto Rico, we are pleased to fly state troopers from New York and New Jersey to San Juan so they may provide much needed assistance on the island,” Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer of JetBlue, said.
“Working with our government and our other partners in New York and Puerto Rico, we will continue to provide support to our crew members, customers, and the community.”
The 50 NYS troopers that departed Saturday will be assisting the Puerto Rico Police Department with traffic control and other law enforcement missions as needed, primarily in Aguadilla and Arecibo. A second group of 50 troopers will also be deployed in the coming weeks.
