ALBANY — The state of the economy and concerns with crime have been common themes in Republican congressional campaigns in New York as the state GOP hopes voters will back its candidates.
The Democratic campaigns, after initially focusing on abortion rights and election integrity, have recently expanded their messaging by warning a GOP-led House would result in threats to Social Security and Medicare benefits.
GOP OPTIMISM
New York will send 26 congressional representatives to Washington in January, a reduction of one seat as a result of redistricting. The current delegation consists of 19 Democrats and eight Republicans.
GOP officials voice optimism they can gain seats, arguing voters are increasingly frustrated with inflation’s toll on their earnings and savings and President Joe Biden’s leadership on economic issues.
Nationally, a new CNN poll found Democratic enthusiasm for voting is significantly lower than where it stood four years ago. That is when Democrats regained control of the House.
NYT/SIENA POLL
In midterm elections, the party out of power often gains seats in Congress, and if the GOP moves into the leadership as a result of next Tuesday’s elections,, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Saratoga County, should she be re-elected, would likely emerge as the most powerful woman in Congress, as she is already a member of the Republican leadership team.
Republican optimism across the country has also been lifted by an Oct. 17 poll released by the New York Times and Siena College. It reported 49% of likely voters responded they prefer to have a Republican as their representative, while 45% said they planned to vote for a Democrat in the election that is already underway in New York by way of early voting.
Republican campaign strategist Vincent Casale of Coooperstown said he believes the mood of centrist voters is fluid, with redistricting creating opportunity for Republicans in places thought to have been easy pickings for Democrats.
“People are going to be deciding whether it’s the economy and crime that are important to them, or is it abortion and what the Democrats call democracy,” Casale said. “At the end of the day, I think we’ll certainly see Republicans pick up seats here in New York.”
Casale theorized that many voters, upset with Biden’s leadership, will take it out on down-ballot Democrats by voting for their opponents. “I think you are going to see a lot of ticket splitting as well, especially in those purple districts,” he added, using a term that describes districts that are battlegrounds for Republicans and Democrats.
CONCERNS OVER CRIME
The level of voter concern with criminal justice may have taken New York Democrats by surprise, said Douglas Muzzio, a Baruch College political science professor.
If both national and New York Democrats have an Achilles heel this year, Muzzio said, it is how they have “underestimated the pervasiveness of the public’s concern with crime.”
Muzzio, who in the past has assisted Democratic campaigns, said he believes with Republican control of the House, Biden will face gridlock for the next two years.
Republicans will tee up one investigation after another, focused on alleged misdeeds by Democratic officials, he predicted. “Their enthusiasm level is going to be through the roof,” he said.
SOCIAL SECURITY, MEDICARE
Muzzio said he also believes the Democrats could gain some traction in the final days by attempting to convince voters GOP leadership in Congress could lead to a reduction in Social Security benefits.
Delaware County Democratic Chair Kathleen Hayek, along with other members of the Democratic Rural Conference of New York State, issued a statement condemning what they called Republican plans to hold the debt ceiling hostage “to extract extreme and unpopular concessions that Democrats would never even consider ordinarily, including restructuring and reducing Social Security and Medicare.”
In response to the Democratic group, Stefanik fired back that its leaders are “resorting to baseless fear mongering.”
“House Republicans have made a ‘Commitment to America,’ which includes a commitment to saving and strengthening Social Security and Medicare,” the congresswoman said, adding her own efforts have resulted in the recovery of $3 million in Social Security and Medicare benefits for families in her district.
CONGRESSIONAL RACES
Stefanik, seeking re-election in a redrawn district linking the North Country with northern Otsego County and Schoharie County, is facing a challenge from Democrat Matt Castelli, a former National Security Council staffer.
To take the House majority, Republicans would have to end up with a net gain of five seats nationally.
The state’s 19th Congressional district has emerged as the backdrop for one of the most competitive races in the country. Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, a Republican, is competing with Democratic lawyer Josh Riley, who now resides in Ithaca after relocating from Washington D.C.
Also generating national interest is the contest in the 17th congressional district, where Rep. Sean Maloney, D-Cold Spring, is being challenged by Assemblyman Mike Lawler, R-Rockland County.
