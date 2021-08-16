ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that the state’s health care workers will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
All staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities, including nursing homes, adult care and other congregate care settings, will be required to have their first doses by Monday, Sept. 27, according to a press release.
The state Department of Health will issue public health orders requiring the facilities to develop and implement policies mandating employee vaccinations, with limited exceptions for those with religious or medical reasons.
So far, 75% of the state’s approximately 450,000 hospital workers, 74% of its 30,000 adult care facility workers and 68% of its 145,500 nursing home workers have completed their vaccine series, the release said.
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration was briefed prior to the mandate’s announcement.
BATTLE
Cuomo noted the sharp increases in COVID cases over the past several weeks due to the delta variant, which he said was responsible for more than 80% of the state’s recent positives.
“Our health care heroes led the battle against the virus, and now we need them to lead the battle between the variant and the vaccine,” he stated.
DOH Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said the data and science say getting more people vaccinated as quickly as possible is the best way to keep people safe, prevent further mutations and enable the resumption of daily routines.
“This mandate will both help close the vaccination gap and reduce the spread of the delta variant. I want to thank all New York State’s health care workers for stepping up once again and showing our state that getting vaccinated is safe, easy and, most importantly, effective.”
URGES LEGAL MANDATES
The governor, whose resignation following sexual harassment allegations is set to go into effect early next week, argued that more must be done.
“I have strongly urged private businesses to implement vaccinated-only admission policies, and school districts to mandate vaccinations for teachers.
“Neither will occur without the state legally mandating the actions — private businesses will not enforce a vaccine mandate unless it’s the law, and local school districts will be hesitant to make these challenging decisions without legal direction.”
The University of Vermont Health Network announced earlier this month a new policy that will require all its employees to be vaccinated by Oct. 1 or face weekly testing. That applied to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone and Elizabethtown Community Hospital’s main and Ticonderoga campuses.
There have been reports that the U.S. Food and Drug administration could give full approval to Pfizer/BioNTech’s two-dose vaccine regimen next month. All three COVID vaccines are currently utilized under emergency use authorizations.
BOOSTER DOSE
DOH also authorized a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised New Yorkers, a move that followed the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation last week, the release said.
Effective immediately, those who are eligible can receive their third dose 28 days after completion of their two-dose series.
The CDC is recommending the booster for moderately to severely immunocompromised people, including:
• Those who have been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.
• Those who have received an organ transplant and are taking medications to suppress the immune system.
• Those who have received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.
• Those with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).
• Those with advanced or untreated HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) infection.
• Those undergoing active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids, cancer chemotherapy that causes sever immunosuppression or other medications that may suppress your immune response.
New Yorkers are advised to contact their health care providers about whether to get an additional dose.
