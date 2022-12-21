Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Overcast. High 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will mix with and change to rain late. Low 31F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.