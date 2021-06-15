PLATTSBURGH — Local officials applauded the news Tuesday that 70% of adult New Yorkers have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far.
“It’s certainly been a long journey, but it is a milestone that we can all take a moment to relish and celebrate,” Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
MOST RESTRICTIONS LIFTED
With the 70% threshold reached, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that COVID-related industry-specific restrictions — including limits on social gatherings and capacity, social distancing and health screening — are now optional for many commercial settings.
In accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, unvaccinated people continue to be responsible for wearing masks, and the state’s health guidelines remain in effect for large-scale indoor event venues, PK-12 schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes and health care settings.
Cashman said he thinks lifting most restrictions will take much of the burden off the business community, though he anticipates many businesses will still provide opportunities for customers who want to continue to abide by safety measures.
“So while the businesses I see moving more in that direction, I think we’re still going to see a period of time where people will be masking up and being somewhat cautious as things become more and more open.”
Cashman continues to be cautiously optimistic about what meeting the vaccination goal can mean for the eventual reopening of the U.S.-Canada border, which he hopes can occur by the current restrictions’ expiration date of June 21 or shortly thereafter.
CLOSER TO NORMALCY
Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry expressed gratitude that the state had achieved the 70% milestone.
“It brings us that much closer to normalcy,” he said. “I will be thinking of those who worked so hard to make this possible, those that helped us through the difficult dark times, and of those who lost their lives and their loved ones.”
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest similarly stated that, with low infection and high vaccination rates, it is time to operate with some normalcy.
“Our community residents, businesses and the Clinton County Health Department have done a fantastic job at staying healthy, getting vaccinated and following the necessary guidelines. All of these have contributed to getting back to normal.”
Henry acknowledged that some challenges remain.
“But this is very good news. Very good news indeed.”
HERCULEAN EFFORTS
Cashman’s message to those who have yet to be vaccinated is that there are still opportunities to do so. He noted that certain age groups remain ineligible for the vaccine.
“My hope is when those younger age groups become activated that folks will see to it that they get appropriately vaccinated if their health care provider, et cetera, encourages them to do so.”
He thanked the state and partnering agencies who helped the North Country attack COVID head-on.
“In particular we were very fortunate to have been designated a New York State vaccination site, which I do believe helped us address the pandemic head-on, among other things, including the herculean efforts of our Clinton County Health Department and our essential workers who worked tirelessly across all sectors to protect us and to ensure a sense of normalcy in very trying times.”
