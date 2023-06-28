An air quality health advisory for the entire state will remain in effect through Thursday as Canadian wildfires continue to spread smoke over the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday.
The Departments of Environmental Conservation and Health are closely monitoring air quality for impacts from Canadian wildfires and issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Thursday after forecasts predicted levels of particulate matter pollution that are "Unhealthy" and "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups," the governor's office said in a news release.
In addition, Hochul announced that a third crew of Forest Rangers is deploying to Quebec to assist in the Canadian fire response.
"As we continue to monitor air quality levels and provide communities with the information and tools they need to help prevent exposure to smoke-related air pollution, New Yorkers should remain vigilant and take steps to stay safe," Hochul said. "I thank the brave New York Forest Rangers joining the Canadian wildfire response and wish them a safe journey as they prepare to assist in the ongoing efforts to control the fires north of our borders."
Smoke is expected to slowly move eastward and stall over Central New York as a high-pressure system meanders over the Mid-Atlantic coast, with the highest concentrations of smoke-induced fine particulate matter pollution expected across Western and Northern New York.
The smoke plume is expected to move out of New York more slowly than it moved in and heavier smoke is expected to remain upstate through much of Friday.
Air quality is forecasted to reach 'Unhealthy' Air Quality Index levels Thursday for Western and Central New York, Eastern Lake Ontario, and the Adirondacks.
At this level, everyone may begin to experience health effects and members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
Air quality is forecasted to reach 'Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups' in the rest of the state. At this level, members of sensitive groups such as people with cardiovascular or respiratory conditions like asthma, young children and older adults may be more at risk of health effects from smoke.
Emergency cell phone alerts will be used to warn New Yorkers if air quality index exceeds the 200 threshold for 'Very Unhealthy' air and sustained for longer than an hour.
The alerts will be transmitted via the Wireless Emergency Alert system, managed by the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.
Additional forecast information will be available Thursday. While Air Quality Index levels are forecast to range from 'Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups' to 'Unhealthy' for all during this time, DEC and DOH issue Air Quality Health Advisories and corresponding guidelines based on 24-hour forecasts and one-hour values may exceed forecast values in these regions.
Visit dec.ny.gov for updated forecasts and information about air quality index levels, and www.health.ny.gov for information on health risks and precautions related to air quality.
Also note that early Independence Day fireworks celebrations may contribute particulates and smoke to create temporary, locally-elevated conditions and may be noted by air monitoring devices.
Hochul also announced today that eight Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers are deploying to Quebec to assist with efforts to contain the ongoing wildfires.
A Forest Ranger will serve as crew boss for the 20-person interstate Northeastern Forest Fire Protection Compact crew that includes the New York team and firefighters from New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont. The crew will begin mobilization Thursday and spend approximately two weeks in Canada.
This is the third deployment of New York resources to help fight fires in Canada.
Earlier this week, Hochul welcomed home eight Rangers deployed to Nova Scotia and Quebec.
