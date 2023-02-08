PLATTSBURGH — For the past six months, Shannon Sorli, SNAP/Ed nutritionist at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Clinton County, has made presentations at the Senior Citizens Council of Clinton County.
On Tuesday, Sorli discussed “Overcoming Healthy Challenges to Eating & Physical Activity” at the Senior Center located at 5139 North Catherine St. in Plattsburgh.
“Shan and I started having conversations, and we were trying to make it a more of like a nutrition group,” Rachel-Maria Brown, Senior Citizens Council program coordinator, said.
“Today, I guess that is what’s happening. I collected the emails of the folks that are attending and I will follow up with the recipes via email to let them know the next event is coming so I can get people involved and in charge of their own health.”
MONTHLY TOPICS
Every monthly session, Sorli poses a health topic.
“Today, it was challenges of incorporating fruits and vegetables into your diet,” Brown said.
“So, they had an open discussion of that, and she addressed how you might fix that. Along with the topic, she does a demonstration of a recipe that follows the topic. Today, it was a fruit and a vegetable mix. So today, she chose apples and French beans, and she mixed it together talking about how if you want it sweeter you would orange juice or maybe maple syrup or honey.”
On the council’s calendar, the event is listed simply as “Cornell Cooperative Ext.!”
“We haven’t come up with a name right now,” Brown said.
“It’s kind of been referred to with enough folks that have been coming as the nutrition group. Nothing is really formal, but we are trying to create that to encourage participation and take these recipes home with you and ultimately have a healthier diet.”
SCHEDULE CHANGE
The monthly event is switching from the first Tuesday to the first Wednesday of every month.
“That will start March 8 at 10 a.m.,” Brown said.
“It is free and open to the community. You’re not required to be a member of the Senior Center to attend. Of course, we always make the ask but it’s not a requirement.”
For more information, call the Senior Center at 518-563-6180.
