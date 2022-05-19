PLATTSBURGH — Nurses at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital voted to ratify a new two-year contract Wednesday with the hospital that would give union nurses wage increases, retention of current health care benefits and more.
The contract for New York Nurses Association members at CVPH came as union members had been working without a contract for two years and voted to authorize a strike earlier this month.
‘A SIGH OF RELIEF’
The hospital’s administration was quick to rejoin the bargaining table after the authorization and agreed to a tentative contact last Thursday. On Wednesday, 83% of the union members who voted in the ratification approved the contract.
“It was a sigh of relief,” Kenney Millington, a registered nurse at CVPH, said Thursday. “We were not anticipating them coming back to the table.”
ATTRACTING STAFF
The contract includes a 12% wage increase for members in the next two years, retention of health care packages, $2,750 retention bonuses for NYSNA members and more.
Nurses were hopeful that the new agreement will help keep current nurses at the hospital and recruit new ones, while staving off the need for traveling nurses, who union members said are costly.
“Nurses were not applying here because they knew of the turmoil that was going on with the contract,” Kelly Gidman, an RN at the hospital, said. “And a lot of the student nurses we talked to said they didn’t want to apply here because of that.”
A TEAM EFFORT
With a new agreement secured, nurses said they were also hopeful to reestablish a collaborative relationship with the hospital’s administration again, saying they felt they were underappreciated by administrators while they were without a contract.
“It’s a team effort, and we feel like we made a lot of headway getting to that point,” Gidman said. “We’re hoping it goes a lot smoother next time and doesn’t last for two years.”
Although content with the new contract, some nurses are looking to implement more improvements when it comes time to bargain for a new contact again.
CVPH RN Vicki Davis-Courson said she would like to see a pension for nurses get established. She believes that would further help keep the nurses the hospital currently has while attracting new ones.
Millington said he would like to see the hospital recognize Juneteenth, a federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of slavery in the U.S., as a paid holiday or in some other fashion.
GREAT STEP FORWARD
Michelle LeBeau, the president of Alice Hyde Medical Center and CVPH, celebrated the nurses’ new contract with the hospital, calling it a “great step forward.”
“I look forward to turning all of our energies and talents toward caring for our patients and each other while together, navigating the continuous complexities of our industry,” LaBeau said in a statement Thursday.
