PLATTSBURGH — A registered nurse’s push to educate and raise awareness for breast cancer survivors is why she has been honored as the latest recipient of The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at The University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH).
Jeanine Lynch, BSN, RN, OCN, CBCN was presented the award during a surprise ceremony with her FitzPatrick Cancer Center (FCC) team recently.
Lynch is CVPH’s 17th nurse to receive the honor since its inception in 2018.
“I was truly surprised to be recognized with this very distinguished award,” she said.
“Being recognized for the impact I have played in the growth of other colleagues and the patients experience, is very humbling.”
Lynch was nominated by one of her colleagues, Patricia Johnson, BS, RN, OCN, CBCN, ONN-CG, who praised Lynch for tireless work helping guide patients through their fight against cancer, writing in her nomination that, “Jeanine is always thinking of patients first. She just always has their needs foremost in her mind.”
Lynch has been a Breast Care Navigator at CVPH since 2017. Her role includes assisting patients with the scheduling of their appointments, referring patients to someone who can help with transportation needs for those appointments, getting answers to their questions and lending an ear and listening when her patients just need someone to talk to.
In addition, Lynch works with several teams within the hospital to ensure patients are going through their care plans in a timely manner.
In her nomination, Johnson highlighted one of her colleague’s recent endeavors that she said brought smiles and tears of joy to survivors.
A Certified Mastectomy Fitter (CMF), who is a health professional specifically educated and trained to fit patients for external breast prostheses and provides other post-surgery products and services, has been coming to CVPH once a month since 2014 to meet a need in the community. Still, Lynch worried that many patients in the region were not taking advantage of these services.
Johnson noted that her co-worker got right to work, organizing educational opportunities for caregivers and providers at the hospital to meet with CMF Jackie Keto, who owns Albany-based “Her UnderThings.”
“While the staff has a peripheral understanding of the post-surgical needs of breast patients, they really need to know what is available so they can be sensitive and responsive to the needs of patients,” Johnson explained in her nomination.
“What Jeanine did was perfect for our staff. Because of her work, they were able to learn about an important aspect in the care of the breast cancer patient/survivor.”
Lynch continues to point out that in many cases, the products and services Keto provides are covered by insurance, something that many women in the North Country may not be aware of. and with more staff and providers now aware, there are additional opportunities for them to speak with their patients about post-surgical needs.
Johnson offered much praise for Lynch’s work to educate staff and raise awareness in the community about Keto and her availability at CVPH, writing that this is just one example of her commitment and dedication to care for patients any way she can.
“She doesn’t hesitate to speak up when she sees a system that can be improved, and is an advocate for patients and their families,” Johnson said.
During the surprise ceremony with the FCC team, Lynch was presented with a certificate commending her as an extraordinary nurse. She, like all honorees, also received a DAISY Award pin and a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” which is hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
CVPH launched the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses in 2018 as a way to recognize and reward licensed nurses for making a meaningful difference in the lives of their patients. Nomination forms and boxes are located at each of the hospital’s main entrances and online at UVMHealth.org/CVPHDaisy. Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues. A committee reviews nominations and awards a deserving nurse each quarter.
The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day. The DAISY Foundation is a national not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System). The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families. More information is available at DAISYfoundation.org.
