PLATTSBURGH — A Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) renowned for her compassionate care and commitment to her patients has been honored as the latest recipient of The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at The University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH).
Morgan Bennet, LPN was presented the award during a surprise ceremony with her CVPH Family Medicine Center (FMC) team.
Bennet is CVPH’s 18th nurse to receive the honor since its inception in 2018. She was nominated by three FMC physicians, including Aubrey Wheeler, MD, who also serves as Associate Program Director with the CVPH Family Medicine Residency.
“Morgan has incredible compassion for others, is a stand-out team player and goes above and beyond every day for both her patients and her team members at work. She is one of the reasons I love coming to work,” Wheeler says.
Bennet, who has been a nurse for eight years, including more than three years at FMC, is known for meeting with patients on her own time to help them fill their medication organizers. Co-workers say she checks in on patients who may have missed a few appointments and has also gone with patients to their appointments with specialists to make sure they understand what they need to do.
“She will go to any length to ensure that our patients’ needs are met,” Jonathan Langill, MD, a third year family medicine resident, says.
“She’s selfless, caring and the most hardworking person I’ve ever met. She most definitely deserves every recognition, as she is a one-of-a-kind nurse.”
Colleagues note that Bennet is always ready to make time for anyone who comes through the doors seeking care at FMC. When one patient was dropped off a few hours early for his appointment, she sat in the waiting room and had lunch with him so he would not have to eat alone.
“She always goes above and beyond to be kind and respectful to everyone,” Jared McDonald, MD, a family medicine resident, wrote in his nomination of Bennet.
“Always cheerful and great to her patients and colleagues, she is loved by all and is constantly working hard to make the jobs of those around her easier. She’s the greatest!”
“Morgan truly embodies CVPH’s mission through her critical thinking, commitment to learning, consistently going above and beyond for her team and patients, and putting her whole heart into her work,” Wheeler says.
During the award presentation, Bennet was presented with a certificate commending her as an extraordinary nurse. She, like all honorees, also received a DAISY Award pin and a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” which is hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
CVPH launched the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses in 2018 as a way to recognize and reward licensed nurses for making a meaningful difference in the lives of their patients. Nomination forms and boxes are located at each of the hospital’s main entrances and online at UVMHealth.org/CVPHDaisy. Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues. A committee reviews nominations and awards a deserving nurse each quarter.
The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day. The DAISY Foundation is a national not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System). The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families. More information is available at DAISYfoundation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.