Rachael Hite, FNP-BC, OCN received the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses during a surprise ceremony with her team at CVPH’s FitzPatrick Cancer Center. Hite was honored for the compassionate care she provided to a colleague in the Cancer Center who was suffering from a heart attack. The DAISY Award recognizes CVPH nurses who make a meaningful difference in the lives of their patients and is based on nominations from patients, families and co-workers. Learn more at https://www.UVMHealth.org/CVPHDaisy.