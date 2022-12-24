CROGER — Dextin Allen-Christopher, Oct. 8, 2022, to Amber Parks and Nathaniel Croger.
FULLER — A son, Alakai Scott, Nov. 2, 2022, to Destiny Combleholme and Dylan Fuller.
RULE — A daughter, Charlotte Tiffany, Nov. 2, 2022, to Ashley and Tyler Rule.
WILFORE — A son, Seeley Scott, Nov. 3, 2022, to Ashley and David Wilfore.
CRAIG — A daughter, Lucy Jean, Nov. 3, 2022, to Erin and Jordan Craig.
CUTLER — A son, Kayce John, Nov. 4, 2022, to Maranda Gonyea and James Cutler.
TROMBLEY — A daughter, Mila Marie, Nov. 6, 2022, to Bridgett Bigness and James Trombley.
ROBINSON — A son, Sawyer Allen, Nov. 7, 2022, to Sarah Hosler and Blake Robinson.
HOFFMAN — A son, Luca Hames, Nov. 7, 2022, to Jaimee and Timothy Hoffman.
RIDER — A daughter, Aurora Ann, Nov. 9, 2022, to Samantha Laclair and Dakota Rider.
GREEN — A daughter, Kamrie Lorraine, Nov. 9, 2022, to Mallory and Dylan Green.
WILLIAMSON — A daughter, Aurora Eleanor, Nov. 9, 2022, to Emma Tubo and Logan Frasier.
COTA PARROTTE — A daughter, Sofia Arianna, Nov. 9, 2022, to Christine Parrotte and Santiago Cota Escobar.
BEAN — A daughter, Olive Chandler, Nov. 10, 2022, to Emily Snide and Philip Bean.
STAHL — A son, Aaron Michael, Nov. 10, 2022, to Nikki and Aaron Stahl.
RASCO — A daughter, Raizy Aleah, Nov. 11, 2022, to Edelyn and Tyler Rasco.
THARP — A son, Linden Hollrah, Nov. 11, 2022, to Kaitlin and Thomas Tharp.
JACQUES — A son, Willow Rae, Nov. 12, 2022, to Brianna and Jacob Jacques.
SNYDER — A daughter, Addison Kori Lynn, Nov. 14, 2022, to Katie Snyder.
COLLINS — A daughter, Charlie Mae, Nov. 15, 2022, to Kara Bruno and Jessie Collins.
WEIS — A son, Roy Gregory, Nov. 15, 2022, to Lisa and Brian Weis.
MATTHEWS-CARROLL — A daughter, Brielle Renee, Nov. 16, 2022, to Mary Moore and Dylan Matthews-Carroll.
REED — A daughter, Everleigh Michelle, Nov. 16, 2022, to Taylor and Justin Reed.
WALTON — A son, Easron Rome, Nov. 21, 2022, to Jade Ramos and Kaleb Walton.
HEAD — A daughter, Caisyn Ray, Nov. 21, 2022, to Micaela McCarthy and Kelsey Head.
RABIDEAU — A son, Sawyer David, Nov. 21, 2022, to Katie Rabideau.
WELLS — A daughter, Stella Kay, Nov. 22, 2022, to Meaghan and Mark Wells.
WELLS — A son, Logan Michael, Nov. 23, 2022, to Jalyn Wells.
KIRKPATRICK — A son, Arthur Ames, Nov. 23, 2022, to Kaitlin Parker and Edward Kirkpatrick.
HOLMES — A son, Carson Timothy, Nov. 26, 2022, to Casey Nephew and Jeremy Holmes.
MACEY — A son, Colton Norman, Nov. 27, 2022, to Ashley Coull and Garrett Macey.
BRUNELL — A daughter, Keyaira Marie, Nov. 29, 2022, to Ashley and Joshua Brunell.
