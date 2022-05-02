Nova Bus wins MTA contract for 135 buses

PLATTSBURGH — Nova Bus has won a bid to deliver 135 40-foot transit buses to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York City, all of which will be assembled at the Quebec-based manufacturer’s Town of Plattsburgh plant.
“We are thrilled about this renewed trust in our long-standing partnership with the MTA,” Nova Bus President Martin Larose said in a statement.
“This award for delivering 135 buses to its fleet is a true testament to our tireless efforts to provide high-quality products and exceptional service to transit agencies across North America. We are especially proud of the positive impact this order will have on the region, as these buses will be made by New Yorkers for New York riders.”
DELIVERIES TO BEGIN THIS YEAR
Awarding of the bid followed a unanimous recommendation by the MTA Selection Committee, which takes into account criteria such as overall project cost, delivery and quality of proposer and product, according to a press release.
It is anticipated that Nova Bus, a member of the Volvo Group, will begin deliveries in the fourth quarter of this year, with the order being completed by the second quarter of 2023.
The largest transportation agency in North America, MTA operates 5,927 vehicles in its bus fleet, all 100% accessible to riders with disabilities, and serves 234 local bus routes, 20 Select Bus Service routes and 73 express routes in the five boroughs, the release said.
Christos Kritsidimas, head of legal, regulatory, public affairs and external communications at Nova Bus, said the buses will run on diesel. He added that Nova Bus and the MTA have been doing business together since 2008.
“We can be proud to be placing more New York-produced buses on the streets of New York,” North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said in a statement.
“The MTA is the largest transit equipment customer in North America and the fact that it is once again turning to Nova Bus is a testament to their satisfaction with the great buses produced here, thanks to an exceptional network of suppliers, including many in upstate New York, and to an exceptional workforce.”
OFFICIALS APPLAUD
Government officials similarly lauded the news.
“Nova Bus is a national innovator in sustainable transportation initiatives and a major source of new, cutting-edge local jobs,” State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) stated.
He said the contract is a major win for the region and establishes Nova Bus and Plattsburgh “as key hubs for economic opportunity and potential in New York State.”
State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said he looks forward to many more such contracts as governments invest in updating infrastructure and transitioning to electric vehicles.
“All this wouldn’t be possible without the tireless efforts of local leaders, NAmTrans (The North American Center of Excellence for Transportation Equipment) and the North Country Chamber of Commerce and I thank them for their continued advocacy,” he added.
“Between the strong relationship with our northern neighbors and the collaboration between manufacturing companies, this region is truly the place to be for transportation manufacturing.”
POWERHOUSE
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman, a Democrat, said the MTA is getting a premium product built by a talented workforce.
“Nova Bus is a powerhouse among Plattsburgh’s transportation manufacturing cluster,” he continued. “They continue to lead, innovate and break records.
“Businesses like Nova Bus contribute greatly the Town of Plattsburgh’s profile of being ‘Globally Significant-Regionally Exceptional.’ We are extremely proud of their continued success and growth.”
Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3) said the county was “pleased as can be” with news of the contract.
“We are sometimes asked why is it important that we support programs that support New York City’s transportation authority, the buses and trains,” he said.
“Obviously, it’s because those buses and trains are made here, which helps our economy and this county, and it helps the (Nova Bus) employees as well.”
REPRESENTS INVESTMENT
Quebec Delegate General in New York Martine Hébert said Nova Bus illustrates the excellence of Quebec innovation and the contribution Quebec companies can make to the Canadian and U.S. economies.
“It also reminds us that a lot of work is required to achieve such success,” she continued. “On behalf of the Quebec Government Office in New York, I would like to congratulate all the teams involved in this project. Quebec is very fortunate to have such an international presence and we intend to continue every day to better support our businesses and promote Quebec expertise.”
Douglas added that every contract like this “represents investment in the amazing cluster of more than 40 transportation equipment companies who are now in our region, creating an attraction for others who are looking at where to produce transportation and aerospace components.”
“Onward and upward for Nova Bus and the North Country!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.