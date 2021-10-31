PLATTSBURGH — The Women’s Executive Network (WXN), based in Ontario, recognized Nova Bus leader Emmanuelle Toussaint as one of Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women for 2021.
WXN announces the Top 100: Most Powerful Women Awards honorees each year to recognize and celebrate 100 outstanding women in 13 different categories who inspire tomorrow’s leaders, influence change and advocate for diversity in the workforce.
Toussaint, Nova Bus' vice president of Legal, Regulatory and Public Affairs, is a laureate in the Executive Leaders category, which recognizes women who build confidence and support others, as well as exemplifying what it means to be a great leader.
"I am truly honored to be nominated among such outstanding women from across the country," Toussaint says in a recent Nova Bus news release. "The list of past recipients is impressive. I hope to inspire other women to take on leadership roles and pave the way for future generations in all male-dominated
industries, including manufacturing, transportation and technology."
BACKGROUND
Toussaint is a member of the Quebec Bar and the Ordre des Administrateurs Agréés du Québec, which regulates the practice of the Charter Administrators.
She holds a bachelor of laws degree and a certificate in administration from Université Laval.
She is a panelist and speaker engaged in her community, and is also chair of the Board of Directors of Propulsion Québec, Quebec’s electric and intelligent vehicle cluster. She is a member of the Executive Committee and the Board of Directors of the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec and a member of the Boards of Directors of the Canadian Urban Transit Association (CUTA) and the American Public Transportation Association (APTA).
Toussaint is also a director designated by the Solidarity Fund QFL on the board of another Quebec company active in the transportation electrification sector, Exprolink/Madvac.
RIGHT ON HEELS
This recognition comes less than a month after Toussaint was selected as one of the Delta Management Group’s 2022 Canadian Clean50 Awards winners.
That award recognizes the 50 individuals who have made the greatest contribution to the cause of sustainable development and clean capitalism in Canada over the past two years.
Over the past years, Toussaint has invested her time to advocate for green economy and zero emission buses to increase operational efficiency among businesses like Nova Bus and the Volvo Group, a Nova Bus release says.
Toussaint said then she was honored to receive the Delta Management Group award in its Manufacturing and Transportation category.
"Nova Bus is committed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions with its zero-emission buses and to support the governments with their commitments to move to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 and I am proud to be part of this journey.
"I receive this award on my behalf, but I dedicate it to the hard work and collaboration of all the teams I work with."
ACCOLADES
When WXN Owner and CEO Sherri Stevens looks at the 2021 winners, she says in a statement she sees "a group of radically authentic women who remind us all of what it means to stand up with courage, for ourselves and those around them."
"By recognizing and celebrating the strength, fearlessness, resilience and heart these women demonstrate," Stevens continues, "we can inspire more of the same in generations to come.”
Volvo Group Canada Inc., of which Nova Bus is a part of, President Ralph Acs thought the latest award recognition of Toussaint’s leadership and accomplishment.
"An inspiration, her talents are recognized throughout the Volvo Group and she is considered a true leader by both her colleagues and many external stakeholders in North America," Acs says in a statement. "Her impressive network of contacts demonstrates the influence she has in the business community."
And Martin Larose, president of Nova Bus, called it "an award worthy of Emmanuelle’s background and personality, as she is actively involved in several organizations and associations in the business community."
"We are very proud of the career path of a courageous leader like Emmanuelle,” Larose continues. “Nova Bus aims to position itself as an employer of choice by encouraging diversity and wishes to attract talented women and promote them to management position."
The entire WXN Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 list for 2021 can be found at: https://buff.ly/3E53pVM
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.