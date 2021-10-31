PLATTSBURGH — Nova Bus this week physically unveiled its all-electric bus model for the first time in North America at the New York Public Transit Association conference in Albany.
"We've been joined with Nova Bus in telling everyone that Plattsburgh is a new center for electric bus production in the U.S. market, and have brought many state and federal officials to the plant to tell that story," North Country Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Garry Douglas said. "But it's exciting to have state officials and transit leaders from all over New York actually see and touch an LFSe+ bus up close.
"It's a milestone in building a major place in the market for these new clean tech buses made in New York, and we congratulate Nova Bus, its partners including BAE, its suppliers and its talented workforce."
ALL ELECTRIC
North American transit bus manufacturer Nova Bus, a Volvo Group member that operates a plant on Banker Road in the Town of Plattsburgh, first announced its LFSe+ model about two years ago at the American Public Transportation Association's TRANSform Conference in New York City.
The manufacturer later tapped contracts for the 100% electric, long-range dual charging buses, including one for Broome County, a part of New York's Southern Tier region.
Nova Bus touts the bus model's 564 kWh of on onboard energy and BAE systems electronic drive motor that emits no greenhouse gas emissions, promising a better user experience via quieter and smoother driving.
“We are very excited to physically unveil our LFSe+ in our home State of New York and mark an important moment in the history of Nova Bus,” Nova Bus President Martin Larose says in a Wednesday news release, referring to the three-day-long conference in Albany. "We are taking another big step in the evolution of zero emission transportation, and I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of it.
"All of our buses use the LFS platform and are built with the finest expertise and workmanship of our colleagues based in Plattsburgh."
'ELECTRIC BUS HUB'
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) congratulated Nova Bus and it's partners.
“Nova Bus is making Plattsburgh the hub for electric bus production for the U.S. market and it’s exciting that they are showcasing one of their innovative LFSe+ buses in Albany for all of New York’s transit operators and policy makers to see first-hand,” Jones says in the recent Nova Bus release. "I am pleased to sponsor the work of the North Country Chamber of Commerce and its NAmTrans subsidiary in support of this major development in bus production, and to have brought Assembly leaders to Nova Bus for briefings and tours, including Speaker (Carl) Heastie (D-Bronx) and Transportation Chair (William B.) Magnarelli (D-Syracuse).
"I will continue to help boost this major manufacturing opportunity for New York in every way I can."
State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) called the bus manufacturer a world-class transportation leader.
"I could not be more proud to represent this excellent company and its highly-skilled workforce at the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Plattsburgh and I have no doubt that its LFSe+ electric buses will garner a lot of positive attention at Tuesday’s public transit expo in Albany.”
MADE HERE, SENT EVERYWERE
Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman noted that, when state leaders visit Plattsburgh, a tour of the Nova Bus plant tops their to-do lists.
"(It's) recognized time and time again as an innovator in the transportation space," he told the Press-Republican. "I am proud to have them in our town. With Town Hall just a stone’s throw away, I see daily this premier product on the move.
"It brings smile to my face know this state-of-the-art technology the 100% electric, long-range dual charging bus, the LFSe+, is being made by a talented workforce right in town and being sent all across North America."
