PLATTSBURGH — Nova Bus’ latest awarded contract will send five LFSe+ battery electric buses to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (Metro).
These five LFSe+ buses, which are 40-foot, long-range battery electric bus models from Nova Bus, will be assembled at their local facility on Banker Road in the Town of Plattsburgh.
STRONG POSITION
Town Supervisor Michael Cashman was happy to hear about Nova Bus’ new contract.
“During my annual State of the Town. I referenced our strong position is directly connected to the strength of our business community. NOVA Bus is a prime example,” Cashman said.
“They continue to deliver a premier product produced right here in Plattsburgh. Over and over again they are securing major contracts. Employing a talented workforce, delivering an innovative product and securing our region’s strong position in our manufacturing and transportation hub. Every contract brings a smile to my face. Congratulations to the entire team on once again doing what they do best,”
KEY MILESTONE
According to a Nova Bus news release, these buses will be a part of the Metro’s Battery-Electric Bus Test and Evaluation program.
“This electric bus pilot program is a key milestone toward achieving Metro’s zero-emission bus goals that include phased conversion of its fleet of over 1,500 buses to a 100% zero-emission bus fleet by 2045, with an interim goal of all new buses entering service being zero-emission by 2030.”
These five Nova Bus LFSe+ buses will allow Metro to collect data and build knowledge on electric bus operations to inform scaling of its transition plan.
“Every such order for the Nova Bus LFSe+ is a major strategic win, demonstrating the performance and quality of this innovative vehicle in yet another major metro region,” Garry Douglas, President of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, said.
“It is especially welcome that these buses, crafted by our great workforce in Plattsburgh, New York, will be seen on the streets of our nation’s capital. It’s another step into a bright future for our region’s transportation equipment makers. Congratulations to everyone at Nova Bus and to Metro for a great decision. Onward and upward.”
SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION
With an electric drive motor coupled with BAE Systems’ next-generation power electronics focused on efficiency, the Nova Bus LFSe+ long-range electric bus provides reduced maintenance costs and improves air quality by eliminating all emission of pollutants and greenhouse gasses.
The LFSe+, paired with Nova Bus’ expertise for the latest innovations in clean and sustainable technologies, have made it a first-choice solution for the transition to sustainable public transport.
“We are absolutely thrilled that Metro will be integrating the Nova Bus LFSe+ into its electric bus pilot program,” Ralph Acs, President of Nova Bus, said.
“We are also happy that these buses will be operating in federal Opportunity Zones, as low-income communities are the ones that will benefit the most from this transition to clean, quiet, and reliable electric buses. We are excited for Metro to experience the LFSe+ and to work with the team to support the agency’s successful transition to a zero-emission bus fleet.”
