Nova Bus lands major contract in Hawaii

PLATTSBURGH — Nova Bus’s latest major contract will send up to 35 Nova Bus Artic models to Honolulu, Hawaii.
The 60-foot clean air diesel Nova Bus models will now be delivered over a three-year period to both the city and county of Honolulu and will add to their growing Nova Bus fleet; they have 24 40-foot buses running in their transit system already.
PARTNERING ONCE AGAIN
“We are looking forward to delivering our first 60’ articulated buses to Honolulu,” Martin Larose, President of Nova Bus, said in a press release.
“We’re excited to partner once again with the City and County of Honolulu to provide reliable, energy-efficient and safe buses to public transit users in the region.”
The buses will look to help modernize the city’s fleet and support the increasing demand for public transit in that region.
SATISFIED CUSTOMERS
The North Country Chamber of Commerce, as well as local leaders, welcomed news of the contract.
“The order from Honolulu for up to 35 articulated buses comes on top of a prior purchase of 24 forty-foot buses, showing once again the satisfaction of Nova Bus customers as they turn to Nova Bus for more and different vehicles,” Chamber President Garry Douglas said.
“It’s a real testament to our North Country workforce which takes real pride in the buses they send across the country and beyond, and a testament to Nova’s many suppliers as well.
“Congratulations to our friends at Nova Bus on this latest success story, and onward and upward for transportation equipment production here in our region.”
GROWING IMPACT
State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said this contract will continue to have a positive impact on the local workforce.
“Wonderful announcement for the North Country that Nova Bus’s has a major contract for the City and County of Honolulu for up to 35 clean air diesel buses,” Jones said.
“Our regional transportation manufacturing cluster continues to have a positive and growing economic impact for our region. This contract will only continue that momentum, and shows the strong workforce that we have in the North Country. Congratulations to Nova Bus and all the outstanding employees that work there on this great news.”
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman reacted by saying “the strength of the Nova Bus state-of-the-art technology paired with their talented workforce here in Plattsburgh is once again being recognized as a world class industry leader. There is no doubt that coast to coast and beyond, Nova Bus continues to deliver a premier product.”
“We are proud that Nova Bus calls the Town of Plattsburgh home and congratulate the entire team on this wonderful news.”
