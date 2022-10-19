PLATTSBURGH — Nova Bus in Plattsburgh has won a new contract to produce five all-electric buses here.
The company, a member of the Volvo Group and a leading North American transit bus manufacturer, has been awarded a contract for five LFSe+, the 40’ long-range 100% battery electric bus model of Nova Bus, by the New York State Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said this is welcoming news for the region on many fronts.
“While small in number, this is a strategically important step by the MTA as it begins its eventual full transition to electric buses,” Douglas said.
“This initial order and others like it by other transit authorities will begin the process of gaining knowledge and readiness for larger numbers to come. The MTA is the nation’s largest customer for transit equipment, and we welcome the opportunity for them to experience the high-quality electric buses now coming off the line at Plattsburgh.”
“We thank the MTA and Gov. Kathy Hochul and her administration for furthering the production of green transportation equipment in upstate New York, and we congratulate Nova Bus, its skilled workforce and its able suppliers on this significant milestone.”
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said Nova Bus landing the contract is “an example as to why leaders across the North Country have worked so hard over the past 20 years to develop a manufacturing transportation cluster in our region.”
“Creating a central location for transportation manufacturing has allowed organizations like MTA to purchase new equipment within New York State and keep that money local. We are sure to see more contracts like this as people make the transition to electric.
“This is a proud moment for the North Country and Nova Bus, and I will continue to promote and support the transportation manufacturing industry.”
Nova Bus will make the five new electric buses at its Plattsburgh plant on Banker Road in the Town of Plattsburgh.
Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said Nova Bus’ state-of-the-art technology and the talented workforce in Plattsburgh help create much success and make the company a world class industry leader.
“We know it. New York state knows it. Nova knows it,” Cashman said.
“The green economy and electric technology are not a fad. Nova is literally helping drive our state forward to a more sustainable future.”
