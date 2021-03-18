PLATTSBURGH – Regents Professor at Arizona State University Dr. Devoney Looser: hardcore.
Her rep: famous Jane Austen scholar and expert on 18th century women's writing.
Her roller derby AKA: Stone Cold Jane Austen.
Her extracurricular activity: Arizona State University's Derby Devils faculty adviser.
Looser Zooms into the North Country 7 p.m. today with an interview on “The Public Humanities” conducted by Dr. Anna Battigelli, chair of the SUNY Plattsburgh English Department.
“Hardcore is a good word for her,” Battigelli said.
“She's hardcore at everything she does. She has nine books, countless articles in The Atlantic, the New York Times, The Washington Post, Salon, but every single rigorous, scholarly journal.
“She's hardcore as a scholar. She's hardcore as a skater. Everything she does, she does with zest and really excellence and a sense of fun. I think that's why she's good at these things. You can't do the humanities separate from the rest of the world, and I think she understands that.
“She's fun. She's serious. She's as good a scholar as I know. She's really rigorous, but that doesn't mean that she can't also be fun. I love the fact that she is multidimensional.”
Battigelli and Looser's conversation is Part 2 of “Writers & Their Craft,” a series sponsored by the college's English Department.
BEYOND THE IVORY TOWER
Looser is a recent National Endowment for the Humanities Public Scholar.
“I thought it would be a good idea to interview her about her work on the public humanities,” Battigelli said.
“She is one of the few scholars I know of who is really good at writing crossover books that appeal to scholars but also appeal to general readers.”'
Public humanities is an amorphous term of a big movement in the air.
“That argues we should bring university scholarship to a wider public, to multiple diverse publics,” Battigelli said.
“But it also gets scholars talking to or even collaborating with those multiple and diverse readerships. It's a move to extend the academy beyond the ivory tower of college libraries and offices to living rooms, public schools, museums, other public spaces.”
SCHOLARS BOOTCAMP
Looser is the author of the “The Making of Jane Austen” published by John Hopkins University Press in 2017.
Battigelli is the editor of “Art and Artifact in Austen” published by the University of Delaware in 2020.
Both participated in the National Endowment for the Humanities Summer Seminar Fellowship at the Public Record Office in London.
“We worked on digging up information on literary figures but trying to talk about how you do research,” Battigelli said.
“It was really hard, but it was really exhilarating, too, because we were really pushed to do the most we could with wonderful resources like the British Library and the Public Record Office.”
Battigelli attended in 1992, Looser in 1994, and they both worked with scholar Paula Backscheider.
“It was a really intense immersive, transformative experience for the both of us,” Battigelli said.
“We knew of one another, so I followed her career.”
LEGION OF JANEITES
Looser's “The Making of Jane Austen” examines how the reputation of the most read novelist in the English language grew.
“Not from literary elites deciding she was great, although they did decide she was great, but she became a big figure in the popular imagination in part through adaption of plays, textbooks that were made, films that were made of her,” Battigelli said.
“So the general public actually collaborated in creating this cult status. That's kind of interesting to know because it's just not just a question of elite people forcing their taste on the general public.
“You see that Jane Austen's appeal is far broader than that, far more complex, far more sticky than that. Sticky in a good sense. People get attached to her.”
Today, Austen commands a legion of Janeites and Austen fandom engaged in Regency cosplay.
“Devoney really traces the ins and outs of adaptions of Jane Austen novels, stage dramatizations of portions of them, illustrations, all sorts of things,” Battigelli said.
“It reads really easily. I don't how she found all this stuff.”
Looser's work-in-progress, “Sisters Novelists: Jane and Anna Maria Porter,” is forthcoming from Bloomsbury in late 2021.
“Her point is to kind of use their novels to show the many different kinds of interest and readership that existed at the time,” Battigelli said
“And Devoney is really good at unearthing those readerships.”
CROSSOVER CRAFT
Battigelli and Looser will talk about her work and how to write for a larger audience.
“What stylistic techniques you have?” Battigelli said.
“What changes do you have to make?
“When you're a scholar, you're taught this specialized vocabulary that only a few other people understand.
“When you're writing for a general audience, you have to get away from that. You have to put complex ideas into plain language and stop using specialized terms that no one else understands.”
Battigelli is curious about what stylistic changes Looser made.
“Because if you are a scholarship you got through a lot of work mastering things that can, if you're not careful, make you unfit to be read,” she said.
“When you are reaching out to public humanities of course, you have to figure out how to translate what you know into a language that intelligent people will be responsive to and that's not an easy thing to do.
“I'm interested in how she will answer that question.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.