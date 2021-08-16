PLATTSBURGH — Morrisonville resident Kevin Leboeuf was primarily in Ghazni Province, a trading and transit nexus along Highway 1, from April 2003 to April 2004.
The Taliban has seized the city of 190,000, located in southeastern Afghanistan, in its quest to re-establish the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan during the impending U.S. withdrawal under President Joe Biden.
“NOT OVERLY SURPRISED’
“Honestly, I’m not really overly surprised,” Leboeuf, a U.S. Army veteran, said.
“I don’t think that the local nationals were overly stable at that time nor at the time we decided to withdraw.
“And so not leaving behind a security force as a deterrent is kind of what, I think, led to the Taliban taking back over in 72 hours, the entire country, without even a shot being fired.”
Sgt. Leboeuf was attached to Fort Drum 10th Mountain Division, 82nd Infantry, 2nd Battalion, Co. C.
“My mission there at the time that was in the beginning of the war,” he said.
“Our time we were doing counter-insurgency, painting high-value targets and essentially looking for Osama Bin Laden (Saudi Arabia native and founder of al-Qaeda) at that time.
“Things have changed significantly since then. That was way before any thought of stabilizing the country, establishing a local government, and getting them to operate on their own.”
“THE BUCK STOPS’
Biden promised to do what his two Republican and one Democratic presidential predecessors didn’t do: withdraw American forces from Afghanistan.
At a Monday afternoon press conference, the 46th U.S. President says “the buck stops” with him.
Biden is catching heat, nationally and internationally, for the evacuation of U.S. forces, civilians and allies after two decades of war at a cost of $2.26 trillion, according to Brown University’s Cost of War Project.
Leboeuf graduated from Saranac Central School in 2001.
“When I joined, it was for different reasons,” he said.
“There wasn’t a war going on. I pretty much joined the Army because I didn’t want to go to college at that time.
“I graduated in June. I went to Basic Training a week after graduation. Then, September hit, 9/11 hit while I was at that. Pretty much, that’s the beginning of my journey.”
Leboeuf was also deployed to Iraq.
In Afghanistan, he walked around with disposable cameras to capture his time there.
KABUL DÉJÀ VU
President Joe Biden deployed a force of 6,000 troops to extract the remaining civilians, allies, and vulnerable Afghans from the country thrown in chaos after its President Ashraf Ghani fled this weekend, according to a New York Times report.
“I mean I feel bad for the people that are going to get hurt because of that,” Leboeuf said.
“I don’t necessarily agree with the policy, but I think based on my experience it’s not really a surprise. We were just another occupying force, really.”
Vietnam veteran John W. Conroy possesses a longer view of U.S. deployments and exits from theaters of war after the 1975 Fall of Saigon, which Kabul’s evacuation-in-progress is compared to.
The Beekmantown resident served with the U.S. Army 1st Logistics Command, which conducted night patrols with the 173rd Airborne and 25th Infantry Unit during his 1966-1967 tour of duty in-country.
Fast forward to 2006, 2007, and 2012, when Conroy was embedded with the 173rd Airborne, based at Vincena, Italy, and the 25th Infantry, based in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Conroy traveled to Iraq six times and Afghanistan five times as a correspondent for this newspaper.
“In a nutshell, what the Americans tried to set up didn’t work, and the Afghans took it back,” he said.
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.