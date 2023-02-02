Volunteers, some decked out in ancient Roman attire, have been working feverishly to erect the traditional Ice Palace for the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival.
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 to 45 below zero. * WHERE...All of northern New York and Vermont. * WHEN...From 1 AM Friday to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The lowest wind chills will occur Friday into early Saturday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Have a plan for extreme cold conditions. Prepare your car for cold weather and ensure your home has sufficient heat. During the event, cover exposed skin and wear multiple layers of loose- fitting, light weight, and warm clothing. &&
featured
Not Built in a Day: Work continues on Saranac Lake Ice Palace
Online Poll
Are you a morning or a night person?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Chamber annual award winners announced
- Jehovah Witnesses targeted for their Christian faith
- Cayea sentenced to 45 years to life for role in Crisie Luebbers' murder
- A Day for Courageous Cali: Event to benefit local toddler fighting Powassan virus infection
- One dead in Schroon Lake house fire
- Family still encouraging outdoor fun, tick research
- Tupper Lake man arrested after 6-hour standoff at Stewart’s
- Stefanik co-authors firearms resolution
- High School Basketball results: Friday, Jan. 27, 2023
- Legal cannabis dispensary coming to Plattsburgh
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.