PLATTSBURGH — A new $24 million workforce housing development designed to be more than just a place to live opened Tuesday in the Town of Plattsburgh.
Northwoods will feature 80 units in four apartment buildings on a 13-acre parcel off Tom Miller Road on Plaza Boulevard and will include on-site mental health services.
TO LIVE INDEPENDENTLY
A mix of one, two and three bedroom units will be offered to those who qualify, serving as a chance to improve the quality of life for the tenants, their families and the community.
“These projects are all about allowing and providing an environment for folks to live independently,” Darren Scott of the state Homes and Community Renewal department said.
“They need the services in order to do that right on site.”
A fifth building in the development will serve as the community building and will house offices for Behavioral Health Services North to offer those support services to tenants.
AMENITIES
Eight of the units will be fully accessible and adapted for persons with mobility impairment and four units will be adapted for persons with hearing and/or vision impairment. Residents will have access to a laundry facility, bulk storage, a community room, onsite property management staff and other amenities including off-street parking.
Ground was broken in April of 2021 and the project was officially opened on Tuesday with 71 of the 80 units already full.
All of the units were constructed using green building practices and incorporating energy efficiency measures that adhere to the EPA Energy Star Guidelines for Energy Star Labeled Homes Program.
SUPPORTIVE HOUSING
Scott said 40 of the apartments have been reserved for vulnerable individuals and those who are homeless. He said that integrated supportive housing in an inclusive environment is a proven strategy for ending the cycle of homelessness for adults with special needs.
“With access to services such as counseling and case management, residents will gain stability and achieve better health outcomes,” he said.
“Northwoods has opened the door to new opportunities and will deliver a brighter future for all who live here. I’ve seen this many times before, so in that regard, this project is not unique, but it is special and it’s going to be a special home for those individuals.”
Christopher Stephano of the state Office of Mental Health, said the state is a leader in developing this type of housing.
“Safe and stable housing is the foundation upon which recovery is built,” Stephano said.
“It provides a safety net peace of mind and a secure platform.”
‘IT ALL STARTS WITH GOOD HOUSING
State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) said he hears from many communities in the North Country about how important and how much workforce housing is needed.
He said the mental health service component of such a project is filling a real need.
“These are great projects,” he said.
“And you know, it’s just going to have a vibrant economy and a healthy social structure and community and it all starts with good housing.”
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said housing, transportation and childcare are three of the most pressing needs in the North Country and the Northwoods project will be a big help to the workforce.
“Without those you don’t have economic development, you don’t have structured communities,” Jones said.
“We’re going to provide the services here. Let’s bring the services that they need here.”
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said such partnerships between the state, local agencies and municipalities are a great way to deliver needed services in the most efficient manner.
The town was instrumental in the planning, zoning and inspections for the project.
“Let me start with the single most important message that you need to take away: Everyone deserves a safe place to call home,” Cashman said.
“We (need) places where people can live, work and play and access resources that make their lives easier. That’s what it’s about.”
Shawn Sabella of Behavioral Health Services North, said housing is a means of facilitating access to services which improve health and quality of life for eligible individuals.
“We’re part of the fabric of today’s integrated health care system,” Sabella said, adding that supportive housing reduces hospitalizations and emergency room visits as well as Medicaid expenditures.
“As a regional leader in whole person care, BHSN understands that it’s hard to be healthy without housing.”
