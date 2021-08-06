Northwest heat wave targeted vulnerable, tested climate prep

Nathan Howard,File/AP PhotoIn this June 26 file photo, a paramedic with Falck Northwest ambulances treats a man experiencing heat exposure during a heat wave, in Salem, Ore. Consecutive days of temperatures as high as 116 F in Portland, Ore., made a folly of years of planning for more anticipated emergencies such as earthquakes and snowstorms and it was only as the disaster unfolded that authorities got a sense of how devastating it would ultimately be.