RAY BROOK — The Adirondack Northway emergency call box system will soon be no more.
New York State Police say they began the decommissioning and removal process of the I-87 Northway Call Box System (NCBS) this month.
The system consisted of a solar-powered radio call box every two miles between the Canadian border in Clinton County and Pottersville in Warren County. The boxes were installed in 1986 to replace a wired telephone system put in when Interstate-87 was constructed in 1968.
The wired system had failed, and now police say the radio system that replaced it has also been degraded, with only 47 of the original 64 boxes in operation.
The boxes were staggered every two miles on both sides of the Northway for a remote 64 mile stretch. Because of the mountainous terrain, a special single-sideband radio channel was used to connect them to Troop B headquarters in Ray Brook.
State Police said the boxes are averaging only about 30 calls a year, as cell service continues to increase along the interstate. The boxes were intended for use by drivers who broke down or had an emergency along the highway.
“Over the course of the last few years, despite regular maintenance, repair issues have developed with the system due to the age of the equipment,” Police said in a release. “New parts are no longer available, and in some instances, parts have been cannibalized from some boxes to keep others functioning.”
The yellow boxes with their blue signs will be gradually removed until all are gone by fall, police said.
The late State Sen. Ronald Stafford of Plattsburgh was a chief proponent of the call boxes and got funding for a new system in the state budget when the wired network went down. The system was offline from 2000 to 2006, when the upgrade to single-sideband radio was made.
State Police said they conducted an analysis and based upon the few calls being made and improvements in cell phone service along the Northway, the multimillion dollar cost of a replacement system was not justified.
Annual maintenance on the present system was $141,000 a year, police said.
