PLATTSBURGH — The Adirondack Northway northbound lane just south of the City of Plattsburgh was shut down for much of Monday afternoon after an accident shortly before 2 p.m.
A tractor-trailer hit a state Department of Transportation trailer causing the highway to be blocked around 1:48 p.m.
Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day said northbound traffic was diverted off the Exit 36 ramp and back on to the Northway from the Exit 36 on ramp.
Day said the tractor-trailer hit a DOT trailer that was behind a dump truck as crews were working on the shoulder of the highway. The trailer was intended to provide safety to the dump truck and work crew.
No one was injured in the accident, Day said.
“It did what it was supposed to do,” he said of the DOT trailer.
Traffic was severely backed up as crews cleared the wreckage. The tractor-trailer was hauling car batteries that were headed for recycling.
Day said there was about a dozen batteries skewed over the highway.
Normally about 3,000 cars head north each day on that stretch of the Northway, Day said.
“It was backed up a long way,” he said.
Also, an accident on nearby Route 22 added to the traffic tie-up, Day said. No one was hurt in that accident either.
Electronic signs were installed further south on the northbound side of Interstate 87, also known as the Northway, to alert drivers to avoid the area.
Members of the South Plattsburgh Fire Department aided cleanup and CVPH Emergency Medical Services was also on hand as were several DOT crews and the State Police.
