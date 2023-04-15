Northern portion of Wilcox Dock to close for CHPE Project

PLATTSBURGH — The northern portion of Wilcox Dock, also known as the Plattsburgh Terminal, will soon be closed indefinitely to accommodate the start of the Champlain Hudson Power Express Project (CHPE).
Beginning Monday, April 24, Caldwell Marine International will begin the two-year project at this location.
The work zone will be fenced off and closed for recreational use, but the southerly portion will remain open to the community, including the Department of Environmental Conservation’s public access boat launch, the City of Plattsburgh says.
Fencing and signs will be installed in areas that are closed for public use.
Although commonly thought of as city-owned property, the Wilcox Dock terminal is property of the NYS Canal Corporation.
The City recognizes that the closed off section of Wilcox Dock is frequently used for fishing, launching boats and picnicking, and suggests that residents utilize the many other public spaces along Lake Champlain for these activities during the closure.
These other locations include; Champlain Monument Park, Peace Point Park, Sailor’s Beach, Centennial Park and Plattsburgh City Beach.
The Wilcox Dock marina will remain open and accessible to boat slip holders.
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, once completed, CHPE is proposed to bring 1,250 megawatts of clean hydro-electricity from Quebec to New York City through a 339-mile fully-buried hydropower transmission line.
According to CHPE’s website, the project’s route has been carefully designed to minimize its impact on the environment — burying the line keeps it out of sight and also protects it from extreme weather.
As described on its website, “The project will utilize waterways, existing roads and railroad rights of way to remain out of sight. It will also be avoiding environmentally sensitive areas near the former GE Hudson River plant and the protected sturgeon habitat in Haverstraw Bay.”
“Two five-inch-diameter cables will be placed underwater or underground and run 339 miles from the U.S.-Canadian border, south through Lake Champlain, along and under the Hudson River, and eventually ending at a converter station that will be built in Astoria, Queens.”
The activity at Wilcox Dock will serve as a receiving point for materials via truck and barge that will support the project, as well as a launching point for workers laying cables underneath concrete mats in Lake Champlain.
The CHPE project, which was first proposed in 2010, is now set to be operational by the spring of 2026.
For more information about the project, visit the Champlain Hudson Power Express project website. Additional questions can be directed to Michael Sullivan at the New York State Corporation at 518-424-3447.
