PLATTSBURGH — Northern Insuring Agency’s Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Edward J. Davis as president and chief operating officer of the corporation effective July 1.
Davis is the first non-family president of Northern Insuring Agency (NIA) since 1941 and the fifth president of the corporation following Walter Hildreth, E. Glenn Giltz, Roderic G. Giltz and Deena Giltz McCullough.
As president and COO, Davis’ leadership enhances the corporate vision, drives the strategic plan and oversees daily operations of the company.
In 2019, he was promoted to senior vice president and in 2022, he was named as the first chief operating officer of NIA.
He holds two designations — certified insurance counselor and certified risk manager — and his mentorship across divisions and throughout the organization continues to promote and develop a positive sales culture.
Davis is a 1996 graduate of SUNY Potsdam with an economics/finance major & minor in communication. He joined NIA the same year as his college graduation and for the past 27 years has proven himself to be knowledgeable, dedicated and a true asset to the team.
He is the right person at the right time to assume this leadership position.
As chief executive officer, Giltz McCullough will continue to work closely with Davis as they collaborate on a clear and shared corporate vision and strategic plan.
She continues to be responsible for sound financial long-term planning with a commitment to sharing profits with the team, developing the next generation of leaders and providing high-level insurance and risk management guidance.
She is in her 37th year with NIA, having assumed the presidency in 2008. Giltz McCullough is highly recognized for her leadership and commitment to the local community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.