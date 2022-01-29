ELLENBURG — About 20 Northern Adirondack Central students and parents gathered outside the middle/high school Friday morning in the bitter, snowy cold to protest the state’s mask mandate.
After other students were dropped off, the group walked to the entrance, unmasked, where they were greeted at the door by High School Principal Michael Loughman, who was handing out masks.
“If your kids are here for school, you know they have to wear a mask if they want to come in the building,” he said.
“We will not mask our children,” one parent said. Another, Mike St. Andrew, said the children chose not to wear masks.
“Well, those are the rules on campus and I have to start my school day so we’re done,” Loughman said.
“If you choose to deny them, we we will be waiting for something in writing,” St. Andrew said. Loughman referred him to Superintendent of Schools James Knight.
The participating students went home for the day.
‘SHOULD BE A CHOICE’
The parents and students purposely timed their protest to occur the same day of an anticipated appeals court hearing on a Nassau County Supreme Court decision that struck down the state’s indoor mask mandate earlier this week.
But plans for the action began even before the Supreme Court ruling. Last week, Amanda Coryea, a mother of six, served affidavits on Knight, NAC board of education members and the Clinton County Health Department. Word spread around to other parents, and the decision was made to come together for a peaceful walk up to the school against mandatory masking.
“It should be a choice,” Coryea told reporters beforehand. “We live in the United States of America. We have freedom of choice for a reason, we have a constitution for a reason.”
Knight said he had no comment on Coryea’s affidavits. Asked how constitutional rights play out in the school setting, he said that, as a public school in New York State, NAC must follow the direction of the state Education Department, the state Department of Health and, locally, CCHD.
SUPER: NOT DENIED ENTRY
The parents told media they hoped to obtain something in writing from the district explaining why their children were refused an education.
From there, they planned to consult with attorneys and pursue legal action.
Knight told the Press-Republican Friday afternoon that no paperwork was provided to the parents as the district was not required to do so.
“The children were not denied entry into school; they were informed that upon entry they must be wearing a mask and we had them available if they needed one,” he said. “The protesting parents chose to not allow their children to enter.”
UP TO STUDENTS
Both Coryea and St. Andrew, who has two high school-age children, said before the walk that their kids’ had decided whether or not to wear masks. Some of their kids did want to, while others did not.
“We’re not forcing our kids to do something they don’t want to do,” Coryea said.
Eighth-grader Leah Manor said she appreciated the parents and kids standing up.
“A lot of kids don’t really want to wear these masks and a lot of them do and we should honestly just get the choice if we should wear them or not,” she said.
Manor said she’d been kicked out of the school two days in a row because her mask was under her nose. She added that, Thursday, she was sent straight to the principal’s office to go home.
“I walked in the office to grab my paper stating why I could not go into school that day. And all of them looked at me like I was crazy, like I was a complete moron, like I didn’t know what I was doing at all.”
UNAPPROVED ABSENCE
According to Coryea, NAC threatened all student-athletes who participated in the protest with not being able to play, which made the protest much smaller.
But Knight said that was not true.
“What is true is that any student who did not attend school based on a parental choice to protest the wearing of a mask was listed with an Unapproved Absence for the day which would prevent them from participating in any extracurricular activity.”
To Coryea’s daughter Melanie Rushford, who plays basketball, it was worth it.
“They’re worried, if we don’t stand up now, is this going to be something that’s just permanent for schools?” Coryea added. “Is she going to have to wear a mask every time she plays?”
MASKS QUESTIONED
St. Andrew said his children can’t breathe with their masks on, and that masks have given his daughter acne.
He insisted the masks are proven not to work. Both he and Coryea said their families ended up with COVID recently, claiming the school as the source.
Knight said whether or not that was accurate would be a question for a medical expert or possibly CCHD.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website still lists masking as “a critical public health tool for preventing spread of COVID-19,” and says any mask is better than no mask.
MEDICAL ISSUES
Karen LeClair said one of her sons, who is 10, is now homeschooled and on an inhaler because masks made him congested and dizzy, causing him to vomit and cough.
“It was to the point where he was crying every day to wear the masks and he just couldn’t handle it physically, mentally and emotionally.”
Manor said she also has to use an inhaler now. Rushford, who was diagnosed with asthma four years ago, said wearing the mask makes it worse.
“I have to sit in the bathroom for three to five minutes in order to breathe or I feel like I’m going to pass out,” she said.
Coryea took issue with how she has not been able to get a medical exemption from masking for Rushford.
Knight said such exemptions “require very specific notes from an individual’s doctor, and we have received none that would exclude someone from wearing a mask.”
DEVELOPMENT, DEPRESSION
Both Coryea and LeClair have children in kindergarten. LeClair said her daughter is not doing well and behind where her brothers were at the same age.
Coryea’s five-year-old son has spent half his life having to wear a mask to the grocery store, and has never seen his friends’ faces in a classroom, she said.
Additionally, his teacher sends home notes each week saying that he is messing up Ds and Bs. Coryea attributed that to how masks block children from being able to distinguish the difference as they normally would, by looking at the teacher’s lips.
And one of her other daughters, who is 11, is suffering from depression, she said.
“These kids are being isolated. Depression and anxiety numbers are shooting through the roof with children. Suicide rates are shooting through the roof with children. That’s a real pandemic in my eyes. That’s an epidemic in itself.”
MANDATE EXTENDED
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that the “mask or vax” requirement for indoor public spaces would remain in place until Thursday, Feb. 10 and be evaluated every two weeks.
Even if the state appeals court hands down a decision that upholds mandatory masking, it still wouldn’t undermine people’s constitutional rights, Coryea said.
St. Andrew reiterated the Nassau County Supreme Court judge’s ruling that such a mandate needs to be passed as a law through the legislature, not put in place by state agencies who are not governing bodies.
The pair put themselves in the camp of Americans ready to learn to live with COVID.
For LeClair’s 15-year-old son, Tyler, it’s possible being turned away from school Friday for not wearing a mask wasn’t the end.
“Probably won’t wear one again Monday,” he said, wearing a Trump 2024 hat. “Try and go in without one again.”
