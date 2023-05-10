PLATTSBURGH — After a successful first season, local Plattsburgh vegetable farm, North Point Community Farm, has announced the upcoming grand opening of their farm stand on Saturday, June 3.
North Point’s farm stand will offer seasonal high-quality vegetables, a pick-your-own-flower garden and local cheese, meat, eggs and bread.
For those looking for a curated and community-centric food experience, North Point’s CSA membership program also offers a great value.
For 24 weeks (June- November), members receive a weekly basket of fresh produce and free daily access to their pick-your-own-flower garden. On farm CSA pick-ups will be Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Members are welcome to enjoy the farm and supplement their groceries with products from the farm stand.
After establishing themselves in the community and demonstrating proof of product, they have been selected to participate in Plattsburgh, Saranac Lake, Keene Valley and Peru farmers’ markets.
This expansion would not be possible without North Point’s burgeoning team, consisting of 12 part-time/full-time farmers.
“I’m so excited to be working alongside such an enthusiastic, motivated, and insightful group of people," owner Marisa Lenetsky said.
"I feel lucky to provide a space for aspiring farmers in the North Country to further their knowledge of local agriculture and food systems."
With big dreams and high hopes for the 2023 season the owners are excited to feed the greater North Country community.
“Seeing Familiar faces eager to support my business has made me grateful, and reiterated why being community-minded is so important," owner Mike Champagne said.
"I am looking forward to broadening the farm’s engagement with our farm-stand opening, acceptance into local markets and expansion of CSA memberships."
For more information about the farm, CSA, and farmstand visit their website: www.northpointcommunityfarm.com
