PLATTSBURGH — The number of COVID-related fatalities in the tri-county area rose to 101 this week.
"With heavy hearts, the Essex County Health Department is reporting two more deaths due to COVID, bringing the total so far this week to four," ECHD Program Coordinator Andrea Whitmarsh said in an emailed update.
She noted that three of the individuals were hospitalized when they passed and one had been residing at a nursing home.
"Two people were vaccinated; one person was partially vaccinated; one person's vaccination status is not known," she continued. "All had pre-existing conditions making them most vulnerable to COVID."
ESSEX CENTER CLUSTER
Aligning with the numbers reported by Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare spokesperson Jeff Jacomowitz earlier this week, ECHD acknowledged that two of the four were part of the COVID cluster at the Elizabethtown facility.
Whitmarsh said the outbreak there, first announced last week, has grown to include 20 people, which breaks down to 17 residents and three staff.
Jacomowitz has said the COVID-positive residents are being kept in a separate wing and cared for by dedicated staff.
From August to October 2020, the Essex Center saw perhaps the deadliest COVID outbreak in the tri-county area, which infected more than 100 residents, staff and contacts of staff, and claimed the lives of 16 residents.
NEW CASES
ECHD reported 44 new cases since Monday and an active total of 94.
Clinton County Health Department posted 85 new cases. As of Thursday, 179 people were in isolation and 463 residents were in precautionary quarantine.
Franklin County Public Health said there were 75 new cases among the residents under its supervision. The county's active total Thursday was 146, nine of whom were Bare Hill Correctional Facility inmates.
County Manager Donna Kissane said 65% of positive cases since July were among the unvaccinated, leaving 35% as breakthrough cases.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe's Emergency Operations Center and Health Services said five new cases were detected in Akwesasne's southern portion since Monday.
Nine active cases remained, two of whom were hospitalized, and 12 people were in quarantine.
University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake said the Plattsburgh hospital had seven COVID patients, none of whom were in the intensive care unit.
GET TESTED, VACCINATED
Testing is available throughout the tri-county area.
Go to tinyurl.com/uaa2tmcc to find a testing site near you anywhere in New York State.
All residents age 12 or older are currently eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Information on where to get vaccinated is available at vaccines.gov and listed on page A8.
