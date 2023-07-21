PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Squares, founded in 1961, meet semi-monthly to hang out, enjoy food and hoedown at the club house.
The Squares were the club established in Clinton County and later raised $25,000 by selling concessions at the fairgrounds’ various events to build their own clubhouse, which is located on the fairgrounds.
Members of the club, locals and people from out of town, meet at the North Country Squares Clubhouse, on the first and third Saturday of the month.
“We meet every first and third Saturday of the month,” Dave Kenoyer, North Country Squares Vice President, said.
“There are three levels we dance at; advanced, plus and mainstream.”
The meetings include hanging out, sharing snacks and refreshments, as well as stories and several rounds of square dancing.
SIX LEVELS
The Squares practice and perform six levels of Square Dancing including mainstream, advanced one, advanced two, plus, competitive and competitive two.
With each level, the callouts become increasingly more frequent and challenging.
“It’s an aerobic sport. It is not hard, but it isn’t easy,” Hap Wheeler, North Country Square Dance Club social secretary, said.
“You need to memorize a lot of different moves, so that when the caller makes those calls, you can do it. The more experienced you are, the more fluid it becomes, almost like muscle memory.”
Calls are made by the Caller, someone who uses different words and phrases which indicate what movements must be made by the squares.
“There are eight people in a square, four couples,” Dave Kenoyer, North Country Squares vice president, said.
“Where you are in the square determines how you respond to the callouts. The more experienced the dancer, the better they move into the calls made by the caller.”
LESSONS FOR BEGINNERS
The club holds lessons for new dancers beginning in September and a graduation every March.
As new members progress, they are encouraged to attend the clubs’ dances to hone their skills with experienced members, also known as “angels.”
The club has no age minimums as last year’s graduating class included a 14-year-old.
“We just graduated a 14-year-old,” Wheeler said.
“Some members are 80-plus years old.”
Members and Callers from all over come to participate in the North Country Squares dances.
The club met Saturday, July 15 to enjoy some square dancing with Don Bachelder, a caller from Massachusetts.
“Tonight we have two squares dancing,” Kenoyer said.
“Currently at the advanced level.”
For many, the club is a source of friendship and comradery.
“My favorite part has been the friendship,” Richard Crawford, North Country Squares President, said.
“This is a great group of people.”
