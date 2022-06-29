PLATTSBURGH — As the economy slowly recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, North Country unemployment rates are, once again, on the decline.
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said, in Clinton County, they’ve dropped back down to pre-pandemic levels.
“We are back to where we were in late 2019 before the pandemic, but the pandemic period changed the labor pool to make the challenges newer and greater,” he said.
2021 RATES
Here’s a look at May 2021’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rates, collected by the New York State Department of Labor:
Clinton County: 4.4%
Franklin County: 4.6%
Essex County: 4.6%
Hamilton County: 4.4%
Warren County: 4.6%
2022 RATES
One year later in May 2022, the same five counties saw a significant decline:
Clinton County: 2.9%
Franklin County: 3.0%
Essex County: 3.0%
Hamilton County: 3.5%
Warren County: 3.0%
The New York state average of 4.4% sits slightly above these North Country rates.
STAFFING SHORTAGES
The low unemployment rates don’t reflect the ongoing staffing shortages that many businesses in the area are currently facing because of the pandemic.
“What has changed is the make-up of the available workforce here and everywhere. Demographics are bringing fewer young people into the labor pool as the retirement of baby boomers accelerates, with many people who chose to retire during the pandemic who otherwise might have worked longer,” Douglas said.
“Add to this, the shift of a great many working age people out of the workforce who we need to lure back.”
WORKER INCENTIVES
Now, businesses are offering more incentives than ever to lure these demographics back, Douglas said.
“Employers are adjusting wages and benefits to be more competitive where they can, though there are limits on the capacity of many businesses to do so. and more and more employers will be moving beyond the traditional basics of salary and benefits to softer things now more valued by many younger people, such as more flexibility in schedules and time off and even access to their pay,” he said.
“Childcare has also grown in importance, with a number of state and federal actions intended to help but which will take time, in part, because there is a dearth of childcare employees as well.
“Also more important than ever is an employer’s workforce culture and its reputation as an employer. More employers are thinking of ways to show more appreciation, provide added workplace amenities, invest in education and training for good employees. Signing incentives and bonuses for helping to recruit friends and family are now more common as well.”
INCREASE IMMIGRATION
While these incentives should help the staffing issues some, more needs to be done, Douglas said.
“We must, over the next few years, significantly increase legal immigration visas for work and skill levels of all kinds. For 150 years, this is how America has always met its expanding workforce needs and continued to grow as an economy,” he said.
“We are continuing to work with area employers in a number of ways. There are no silver bullets, but there are a number of approaches small and large employers can use to enhance their recruitment and retention, and I believe, as a rural manufacturing region, we are out performing the support systems of similar regions and have plans and proposals in play for the coming months.”
