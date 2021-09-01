MALONE — Franklin and Essex counties’ COVID death tolls have each risen by one.
Franklin County Public Health announced the county’s 18th virus-related death, which occurred Friday, on Tuesday morning.
“Our condolences are with the family and friends,” County Manager Donna Kissane said.
BREAKTHROUGH CASE
According to University of Vermont Health Network, Alice Hyde Medical Center, the patient was admitted to the Malone facility before being transferred to University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh prior to their Friday afternoon death.
The 79 year old was vaccinated, Alice Hyde confirmed Tuesday.
Vice President of Information Technology and Population Health Dr. Wouter Rietsema said UVM Health Network’s vaccination message was unchanged.
“Vaccination remains very effective at preventing hospitalization, severe illness and death,” he told the Press-Republican.
“Once approved, we can expect boosters to further improve the protection against (the delta variant) for the most vulnerable where the data are showing some reduction in efficacy.”
‘IT’S ALL DELTA’
Alice Hyde confirmed the patient tested positive for COVID-19 via rapid test while at its facility, but said the medical center is unable to test for the delta variant onsite and must instead send swabs for state processing.
Asked if this individual was swabbed for the variant, Rietsema said the center does not routinely test for it.
“Ninety-eight-plus percent of COVID circulating in the U.S. is delta at this point,” he continued. “Given the recent local surge, we can assume it is all delta.”
Though he could not specifically comment on the case in question, Rietsema added, “We know that most breakthrough cases are mild, but, with delta, breakthrough in persons with weakened immune systems or over age 75 are now resulting in more severe cases.
“This is why additional doses have been approved and why we will probably see fully approved boosters soon.”
‘SAD EVENT’
Essex County Health Department announced late Tuesday that a county coroner had notified the agency of a death due to COVID, bringing the county’s total number of coronavirus deaths to 29.
The individual had passed away at home and was tested for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, as part of cause of death determination, according to a press release.
Such post-mortem testing is mandated for decedents suspected of having suffered from either COVID or influenza, and is performed within 48 hours of death if the individuals were not tested in the prior 14 days.
ECHD said the person was not vaccinated.
“Any death is a sad event, and we are saddened that COVID-19 continues to claim lives and cause illness and suffering in our communities,” ECHD Director of Public Health Linda Beers said in a statement.
“We urge those who have not yet been vaccinated to consider getting protected now — for themselves, their loved ones, and those who can’t yet get immunized.”
CASES SOAR
Franklin County Public Health had 102 active cases Tuesday, reporting 54 new COVID cases over the weekend and 23 new cases Monday.
The county’s caseload has hovered near the 100 mark for about a week-and-a-half — far exceeding totals of this time last year.
On Aug. 31, 2020, Franklin County reported 1 active case and had yet to report any COVID-related deaths.
AKWESASNE
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center and Health Services reported two new COVID cases from the southern portion of Akwesasne Tuesday and an active caseload of 12 under the Tribe’s jurisdiction.
Nine were in quarantine at home.
“We extend our appreciation for their cooperation in placing the community’s overall health and safety as a priority,” the EOC says in a Tuesday news release, noting case totals in surrounding areas. “Due to the increase in cases, all individuals are required to wear a mask in all public places and tribal facilities in Akwesasne’s southern portion.”
NEIGHBORING COUNTIES
Clinton County has seen an uptick, too, reporting 65 new cases since last Thursday and 91 active cases as of Tuesday.
Clinton County Health Department announced Monday it would revert to its daily COVID updates in lieu of bi-weekly ones and continued to ask all residents to mask up.
“Regardless of vaccination status, CCHD continues to recommend that all residents wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor settings,” it posted to Facebook alongside its Tuesday update. “Residents can also help protect themselves by avoiding crowds and high risk activities, washing hands frequently and getting vaccinated.”
Essex County Health Department reported Monday 15 new cases since Thursday, including 9 from Friday alone with others trickling in over the weekend and on Monday.
ECHD only provides COVID updates on Mondays and Thursdays.
Asked if the department, like CCHD, would deviate from that schedule, Program Coordinator Andrea Whitmarsh said ECHD would continue with bi-weekly updates.
“We make decisions about these types of public communications in concert with our Essex County Board of Supervisors and periodically reassess the need for changes/modifications to this plan. If there is any movement toward a return to daily reporting, we will update our media partners accordingly.”
— Staff Writer Cara Chapman contributed to this report.
