PLATTSBURGH — Several bridges around the North Country are set to be replaced with recently awarded state funding.
“New York State is making historic investments to modernize our infrastructure and we are committed to working with our partners in local government to help ensure that their bridges and culverts are ready to meet the challenges of global climate change,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a news release.
“The BRIDGE NY program provides essential funding directly to local governments to enhance the safety, resiliency, sustainability and reliability of local infrastructure, allowing more than 140 bridges to better withstand extreme weather events and keep New Yorkers safe.”
MORE THAN $516 MILLION
The more-than $516 million in funding, set to be dispersed to 141 local governments, is provided through the State’s BRIDGE NY initiative, which is aimed at helping local governments across the state harden their existing infrastructure while boosting the resiliency of bridges and culverts in the state.
BRIDGE NY also supports projects that combat climate change by reducing the risk of flooding, improves the resiliency of structures, facilitates regional economic competitiveness and prioritizes projects that benefit environmental justice communities.
This recent announcement builds upon the more than $716 million that has previously been awarded to local governments under the BRIDGE NY initiative.
As part of the state’s $32.8 billion capital plan adopted last year, $1 billion was committed to BRIDGE NY, effectively doubling the size of the program.
BRIDGE PROJECTS
The cost and bridges now set to be replaced in Clinton, Franklin and Essex Counties are:
$1.938 million to Clinton County for the replacement of the Stetson Road bridge over the Little Chazy River.
$1.223 million to Clinton County for the replacement of the Standish Road bridge over Separator Brook.
$1.249 million to Clinton County for the replacement of the Guide Board Road culvert carrying the tributary to Middle Brook.
$3.366 million to Essex County for the superstructure replacement of the Bradford Hill bridge over Putnam Creek.
$1.49 million to Franklin County for the replacement of the Reynoldston Road bridge over the Deer River.
$1.112 million to Franklin County for the replacement of the Fay Brushton Road bridge over West Branch Deer Creek.
$1.489 million to Franklin County for the replacement of the Route 23 culvert carrying the tributary to Alder Brook.
The full list of bridges in other North Country counties set to be replaced or rehabilitated can be found here: tinyurl.com/4ta8hkts.
These awards were selected based on input from regional and metropolitan planning organizations and the funding will support all phases of project delivery, including design, right-of-way acquisition and construction, the state said.
OFFICIALS CHEER FUNDING
Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) said the funding was “welcomed news” for New York’s 115th Assembly District.
“It will allow for several projects to be completed across the North Country in Clinton, Franklin, and Essex Counties, while ensuring our roads and bridges are safe for residents to travel on for years to come,” Jones said.
“I’ve always been a strong advocate for improving our local infrastructure, and I will continue fighting for the funding our region needs.”
Senator Dan Stec (R,C-Queensbury) applauded the announcement that more than $20 million in state BRIDGE NY funding will go toward improving bridges in the 45th Senate District.
Stec, a consistent advocate for statewide transportation and infrastructure parity, sees this funding as crucial to ensuring our region’s roads and bridges remain resilient during extreme weather and are safe for residents and visitors alike.
“A strong infrastructure is crucial to every community,” he said.
“The BRIDGE NY funding is important toward ensuring our local roads and bridges can withstand extreme weather and make our region safer and more hospitable for travel and economic development. I’m proud to advocate on behalf of our local infrastructure and pleased to see this investment being made to improve it.”
