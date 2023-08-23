PLATTSBURGH — Twelve North Country projects will benefit from nearly $11 million in federal funding through the Northern Border Regional Commission this year — the largest investment ever.
The NBRC typically dishes out funds for Upstate and North Country projects annually but never totaled this year’s amount of $10,858,128 in one year before.
In comparison to previous years’ funding, from 2010-2022, the NBRC invested in over 60 projects, totaling over $28 million in investment for the Upstate New York region.
This increased investment for North Country projects this year was made possible through The Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Act, which, through U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand’s efforts, included $150 million in increased funding for the NBRC.
FROM LAKE GEORGE TO CLINTON COUNTY
Locally, that now translates to awards of $452,672 for the Clinton County Chapter Advocacy and Resource Center; $248,570 for the Ticonderoga Revitalization Alliance; $200,000 for The Fort Ticonderoga Association; and $500,000 for the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board.
With the funds, the Ticonderoga Revitalization Alliance’s project plans to renovate a vacant 10,000-square-foot building into a public child care center, walkable to Ticonderoga’s downtown and parks.
Currently, the town only has 16 child care slots for more than 300 children under the age of 6. The project will create 50 new childcare slots for children from infancy through 5 years of age.
“Ti-Alliance and the entire Ticonderoga community are deeply grateful to our representatives, regional leaders, employers and community members that have worked together for almost two years to bring public childcare to our community,” Executive Director for the Ticonderoga Revitalization Alliance, Donna Wotton, said.
“It is an essential underpinning of a healthy local economy, a challenge to families and employers, and most importantly, a necessity to early childhood learning for our children. We are so excited to be moving this project forward and so thankful to NBRC and our champions in office that fought for this project.”
LONG-TERM RENTALS
The Lake Champlain Lake George Regional Planning Board plans to establish a Revolving Loan Fund for purchase/rehabilitation of long-term rentals within five upstate New York counties. This will increase the stock and affordability of long-term rentals for the year-round workforce within the Adirondack Park.
Projects will be focused in hamlets and developed areas, and constrained to units that house year-round workforce, increasing business’ ability to attract workforce for the creation/retention of jobs within the region.
This fund will provide at least four loans in the disbursement phase, renovating four buildings, creating approximately 12 units and leveraging private investment.
“We are elated that the Northern Border Regional Commission and New York State have continued to support our efforts around workforce housing,” Director of the Lake Champlain – Lake George Regional Planning Board, Beth Gilles, said.
“The Regional Planning Board’s Workforce Housing Revolving Loan Fund will be the first of its kind in the region, and we look forward to developing a program to address the lack of obtainable, affordable long-term rentals for our year-round workforce.”
HELPING IN ‘A VARIETY OF WAYS’
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas welcomed the funding for the four major projects in the local area.
“We worked with former Congressman John McHugh some years ago on the creation of the NBRC as a source of flexible support for North Country projects, and thanks to our Washington friends today, it is really helping in a variety of ways,” Douglas said.
“The four projects funded in our area are all important and touch on the critical needs of workforce, housing, childcare and tourism related infrastructure. We thank Senators Schumer and Gillibrand for the funding boost in the Infrastructure Bill and for their continued support for economic and community development enhancements in our region. Onward and upward!”
Other awardees in the broader North Country region include: $2,996,422.80 for Hand in Hand Early Childhood Center; $2,455,079 for the Development Authority of North Country (DANC); $605,385 for the Cayuga County Water and Sewer Authority; $500,000 for Canton-Potsdam Hospital; $1 million for the Town of Henderson; $1 million for the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority; $400,000 for Valley Residential Services, Inc.; and $500,000 for Clayton Improvement Association, Ltd.
“Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law, more money is flowing to the North Country and Upstate NY through the Northern Border Regional Commission than ever before. I am proud to deliver this major nearly $11 million job creating, quality of life boosting federal investment to expand childcare, boost public health, strengthen our infrastructure, increase access to high speed internet, and help Upstate NY’s economy grow,” Schumer said.
“I fought to deliver historic increases for the NBRC because I knew that would deliver unprecedented funding for communities across New York, and now communities from Watertown to Plattsburgh are reaping the rewards. This is a big win for Upstate NY, and it is only the beginning. I’m proud to have delivered this historic funding to help families and communities lay the foundation for a better future here in the North Country.”
In announcing the news Wednesday, Senators Schumer and Gillibrand, both of New York, said these projects will help address critical needs across the region, including expanding childcare, fixing aging infrastructure, training workers for good-paying jobs, increasing access to high-speed internet, and accelerating the economic growth of Main Streets across the North Country and Upstate New York.
“The Northern Border Regional Commission has provided economic opportunities for rural communities in Upstate New York for years,” Gillibrand said.
“This historic funding will help communities across Upstate rebuild their infrastructure, provide critical job training in in-demand fields, and revitalize our tourism industry. I am proud to have worked to deliver this funding, which is a direct result of the increased funding for the NBRC in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and I’ll keep fighting to make sure our communities have the resources they need to thrive by working to reauthorize the NBRC in the upcoming Farm Bill.”
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville), who said she also had a hand in helping bring the funds to the North Country, welcomed the news as well.
“I am proud to deliver significant funding to Upstate and North Country projects. The Northern Border Regional Commission, which I proudly reauthorized earlier in June, funds important projects which help foster economic growth and innovation benefiting the hardworking families of NY-21,” Stefanik said.
“This week, I spoke with many of the leaders of these organizations personally to congratulate them on these grants for important programs ranging from needed childcare support and facilities, to workforce recruitment for individuals with disabilities, to expanding broadband internet access to rural communities, to increasing sanitary sewer and water lines.”
