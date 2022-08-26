Projects around the North Country will receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding through the Northern Border Regional Commission.
News of the funds came Wednesday when it was announced that twelve projects across the North Country and Upstate New York will share in $5.8 million of federal funding through the commission.
In a press release, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said the funding represents the commission’s largest annual investment in New York to date, thanks to an increase in funding they were able to secure for the commission in the Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations bill passed in March.
LOCAL PROJECTS
North Country based projects that will receive funding include:
• $285,600 for the North Country Chamber of Commerce. The project will develop a comprehensive welding training program to train 50 individuals and prepare them to enter the workforce as a welder. Upon completion, trainees will have the skills required to obtain a welding job at any North Country manufacturing operation. This pool of trained welders will help support both the short-time workforce needs and long-term workforce needs of our manufacturers during this workforce shortage. The training will be housed at Clinton Community College’s Institute for Advanced Manufacturing.
• $853,440 for the Town of Schroon. The project will improve wastewater conveyance to local businesses and residences on Main Street along Schroon Lake. This includes the replacement of an existing vitrified clay pipe sewer to support existing businesses and jobs and future economic growth, protect natural resources, and ensure SPDES Permit compliance.
• $303,960 for the Adirondack Mountain Club. The project will enable the Adirondack Mountain Club to renovate the former Cascade Cross Country Ski Center to help visitors and residents connect with the many and varied natural assets of the Adirondacks. Funding will make the 200-acre property available to the public for skiing and other outdoor activities, as well as increase capacity by adding a fully accessible, year-round world-class outdoor education and visitor information center.
• $350,000 for Historic Saranac Lake. The project will rehabilitate the historic Trudeau Building in Saranac Lake to create an accessible history museum campus in the downtown that will create jobs and drive economic development in the Adirondack North Country.
• $675,452 for Paul Smith’s College. The project will improve wastewater and drinking water services for Paul Smith’s College by replacing over 1,000 lineal feet of sanitary sewer lines to improve waste transmission to the wastewater treatment plant and 11,325 lineal feet of drinking water distribution pipes. These improvements are necessary to sustain the health and wellbeing of the college community and support increased enrollment and revenue, job retention and creation, and serve the needs of the North Country community.
BREATHE NEW LIFE
“From Plattsburgh to Canton and beyond, I am proud to help deliver this $5.8 million job creating federal investment through the Northern Border Regional Commission. This funding will upgrade the North Country’s infrastructure, train workers for in-demand careers, increase tourism and help breathe new life into our main streets to accelerate Upstate New York’s economic revitalization,” Schumer said in the release.
Gillibrand added that the funding “will help communities across the Upstate rebuild their infrastructure, provide critical job training in in-demand fields, and revitalize our tourism industry.”
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) also applauded the funding, noting her support of the commission.
“I will continue to advocate for Northern Border Regional Commission funding that has greatly benefited our North Country communities,” Stefanik said in a press release.
However, though Stefanik noted her efforts to have the commission funding included in the appropriations bill, she voted against the bill in March.
