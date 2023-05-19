PLATTSBURGH — Area officials are hoping that a recent visit to the powers-that-be in Washington, D.C. will pay dividends.
A contingent led by the North Country Chamber of Commerce met with Senate Majority Leader Sen. Charles Schumer at his office in Washington this past week to discuss support for a variety of projects.
The group included Chamber President Garry Douglas, Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy), Quebec Delegate General Martine Hebert and representatives from the region’s transportation industry cluster.
LOCAL ISSUES
In a half-hour meeting with Schumer, Douglas said the the group discussed gaining support in various ways for the transportation equipment cluster, featuring Alstom and Nova Bus; accenting the Quebec-U.S. economic partnership, particularly in the realm of strategic minerals needed for electrification that Quebec has and the U.S. needs, as a reliable source vs. China and other places; facilitating federal government contacts for one such mineral venture which would bring a processing operation to the North Country; obtaining Congressional approval for near border airports featuring Plattsburgh to become full Customs Ports of Entry versus current user fee status and pursuit of federal support for major facility and equipment enhancements at Trudeau Institute.
They also discussed obtaining Critical Access Hospital designation for Alice Hyde Medical Center which would enhance its Medicare reimbursement levels; generally boosting support for area rural hospitals including CVPH, Adirondack, Elizabethtown and Ticonderoga; a further appropriation for the Air Force Agility Forward Program which is supporting BETA Technologies; and several area projects seeking Congressionally directed funding allocations including a Small Cell Cellular Deployment Project to enhance cell service in Hamilton County as a possible model for elsewhere in the Adirondacks.
“We also thanked them for their support in eliminating remaining U.S. pandemic-related border restrictions recently and for restoration of the Amtrak Adirondack service,” Douglas said.
SCHUMER SUPPORT
Schumer said he will always be a champion for the North Country.
“From Plattsburgh to Watertown, the North Country represents the absolute best of Upstate New York and always has a champion and ally to the U.S. Senate Majority Leader,” Schumer said.
“Whether it is securing long-overdue investment for our local governments, airports and roads in the American Rescue Plan and bipartisan Infrastructure Law, or bringing millions in federal dollars to Fort Drum – one of the most advanced military bases in the nation – I always have the North Country at the top of my mind and will continue fighting to make sure the region’s needs are addressed in Washington.”
Schumer has worked closely with Douglas since he was elected to the Senate in 1998. He has helped deliver support for federal investment that has helped expand local manufacturing, boost job creation, and support the region’s rapidly growing tourism industry.
“All in an effort to help to local economy thrive for years to come,” he said.
NORTH COUNTRY INVESTMENTS
Schumer has delivered significant federal funding for the North Country over the past year, like $500,000 for the Plattsburgh-North Country Chamber of Commerce’s job training program, a news release said.
Schumer also fought to bring millions to the North Country though the American Rescue Plan and the bipartisan Infrastructure bill, securing over $145.8 million for local governments and over $29 million for local airports.
Schumer is also leading the push to reauthorize the Northern Border Regional Commission’s (NBRC) economic development programs. Last year, Schumer also secured nearly $10 million for two major Fort Drum projects in the end-of-year spending package for FY2023.
As part of “North Country Days in Washington,” the local group also met with Sen. Kirstin Gillibrand and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.
“The North Country Chamber has carved out a role as an effective advocate for region-specific issues and projects, establishing and valuing collaborative relationships with officials and leaders of both parties and developing a reputation for making asks that are important and achievable,” Douglas said.
“They take our calls and meetings, which is valuable. Having a half-hour or more of direct interaction with these officials like the Majority Leader who came off the Senate floor to sit down with us and like Senator Gillibrand and Congresswoman Stefanik is much appreciated and will bring further progress on several matters this year.”
