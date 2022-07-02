PLATTSBURGH — North Country legislators spoke out the state's latest gun laws Saturday.
State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones has some deep concerns about the sweeping legislation that was approved Friday.
'THIS BILL DOES NOT HELP'
Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said the concealed carry legislation that was passed yesterday was highly flawed and is harmful to many legal gun owners who reside in the Adirondacks and North Country.
"It’s deeply concerning that simply possessing a gun in the Adirondack Park is now considered illegal," he said.
"The pistol permitting policy in New York State is already strenuous and tedious. This is another example of why we shouldn’t rush through legislation. In context, there are thousands upon thousands of Adirondack Park and North Country residents who have concealed carry permits yet there have been no shootings in public with legally permitted concealed carry gun owners in our region in recent memory. Simply put, this bill does not help with the gun violence many regions in our state are facing."
ILLEGAL GUN CONCERNS
Jones said the focus should be on illegal guns and illegal trafficking of weapons.
"This bill also puts another mandate on businesses and more undue mandates on legal responsible gun owners.”
In a statement, State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) echoed Jones' concerns.
“I voted against the gun control legislation because it clearly violates the Constitution," the statement read.
"Additionally, when given the chance to address illegal gun use and violent crime through a common sense amendment, Senate Democrats voted it down. I believe the actions taken today will only serve to make New Yorkers less safe by making it harder for law-abiding citizens to defend themselves in a state that’s become much more dangerous due to the current one party rule’s pro-criminal agenda."
'SENSITIVE' AREAS
Democratic lawmakers pushed through new firearms legislation Friday that will require pistol permit holders to divulge their social media accounts and subject holders of concealed carry permits to prosecution if they bring guns into “sensitive” areas including the Adirondack Park, Niagara State Park and houses of worship.
The legislation will also require State Police to keep a database on ammunition. It also expands a ban on the sale of body armor and creates new safe storage requirements for gun owners.
Some 20 categories of locations were defined as sensitive places including public transit systems, casinos, government buildings, playgrounds, polling places, street fairs and mental health facilities.
