PLATTSBURGH — The First Inaugural North Country Housing Forum, with the goal to provide education and resources to tenants and landlords in the North Country, will be taking place at City Hall on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.
The event is free and open to anyone in the North Country looking to educate themselves about topics such as landlord or tenant rights, mediation, code enforcement and pathways to homeownership.
REGISTRATION
Registration and attendance is free for the forum, with lunch and snacks provided by the North Country Food Coop and Chick-Fil-A.
To register, call or email Chair of the Clinton County Housing Task Force, Tara Glynn, at 518-536-4058 ex. 131 or email TGlynn@lasnny.org.
The deadline to register is Sept. 16.
COLLABORATION
The Housing Forum is being organized by a committee consisting of representatives from the New York State Attorney General’s Office, Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York, Behavioral Health Services North and the Housing Assistance Program of Essex County.
The committee also includes a representative from the City of Plattsburgh to serve as a liaison between the City and the committee.
FORUM TOPICS
This year’s forum will include presentations and interactive workshops on the following topics:
Landlord and tenant rights and obligations
Panel discussion on local resources
Code enforcement
Using mediation in disputes
Pathways to homeownership
The forum will be moderated by Assistant Attorney General in Charge of the Plattsburgh Regional Office, Susan Griskonis, and bring many local organizations to the table to provide information to event attendees.
YEARS IN THE MAKING
For over a decade, housing leaders in the community have delivered targeted outreach and training events to reach landlords and tenants from their individual organizations; however, the need for collaboration between housing service providers to deliver a global community event addressing systemic housing issues in the North Country became strikingly apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The idea to hold a forum was proposed to the city in 2021 from the city’s Housing Subcommittee.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, housing disparity and tensions between landlords and tenants were ongoing; however, the pandemic exacerbated those issues to a crisis level. In response, housing service providers scrambled to meet the emergent needs, mediate between landlords and tenants facing extraordinary pressures, and navigate a complex, and ever-changing legal landscape.
NEW LANDSCAPE
As the community emerges from the last two years into this new landscape, housing, education, and resources have never been more important.
The goal of the forum is to take the first steps in repairing relationships, forging new alliances, and initiating an annual, community discussion to support local housing needs.
“People deserve safe and affordable housing, and it’s the duty of the local community to take steps to achieve that for all people,” Glynn said.
“This includes not only supporting tenants, but providing resources and education for landlords, homeowners, supportive service providers and local governments.”
