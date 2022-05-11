PLATTSBURGH — North Country Honor Flight is set for takeoff this weekend.
Two flights, with 15 veterans and their guardians aboard each, will leave Plattsburgh International Airport for Washington D.C. at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, May 14.
Before the veterans depart for their flight Saturday, there is a send-off ceremony scheduled for 7 a.m. sharp at the Veteran’s Park on the U.S. Oval for anyone to attend and show their support.
After the ceremony, there is a parade to escort the Veterans over to the Plattsburgh International Airport.
A return home celebration is then scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday night back at the Veterans Park.
Three more flight days are planned for the rest of the year on June 18, Sept. 3 and Oct. 1.
FINAL WISH
For some veterans, their flight can’t come soon enough.
“We have one veteran that is in the hospital, and it looks like he’s going to be out either today (Wednesday) or tomorrow (Thursday), but it’s in doubt whether he’ll be able to go (Saturday),” North Country Honor Flight Executive Director Barrie Finnegan said.
“He has told his doctor that ‘the last thing on this Earth that I would like to accomplish is going on my Honor Flight.’”
MOMENT IN THE SPOTLIGHT
Before departing from Plattsburgh, the veterans are honored at the public send-off ceremony, which often draws large crowds of cheering supporters.
“It’s actually overwhelming for some of them to realize that many people cared about what they did,” Finnegan said.
“They get on the bus, head over to the airport, and they’re riding on Cloud Nine — they’re just thrilled. Each veteran gets their moment in the spotlight, their biography is read about them on what they did in the service, and they are very proud of that. They are very proud to share it with the people of the North Country.”
Since the North Country Honor Flight was established in 2013, Finnegan said 525 veterans have been flown down to Washington D.C. to see the memorials erected in their honor.
Of the 30 veterans on Saturday’s North Country Honor Flight, one is a World War II Veteran, seven are Korean War Veterans, one veteran is from the Lebanon crisis, and 21 are Vietnam War Veterans.
FINDING VETERANS
The World War II Veteran that will be in attendance is 96 years old and from Plattsburgh.
Finnegan said they want to be able to fly as many World War II Veterans as possible down to Washington D.C.
“The frustrating part is we know there are some (World War II Veterans) out there that, for some reason, haven’t had contact with us or they don’t know about us, and at this point, it’s really up to a family member to get ahold of us, or let the veteran know that this is available and have that discussion,” Finnegan said.
“Every time I see in the paper that a World War II Veteran has passed away, it just breaks my heart.”
CHARTER FLIGHTS
Last year, North Country Honor Flight began using a two-charter aircraft from Freight Runners Express when United’s Skywest could no longer accommodate their schedule.
This year, they decided to go with the same two-charter aircraft again, Finnegan said.
“We ended up with a charter company that took really good care of us, and we called them early on for this year and they said, ‘Absolutely, we’d love to do business with you again.’ We were very happy with what they did,” he said.
HONOR FLIGHT FAMILY
Every veteran that flies on the North Country Honor Flight becomes part of a “big family.”
“In the bigger hubs, you go on the Honor Flight and that’s probably it, but we stay in touch. A couple times a year, we get together and have outings,” Finnegan said.
“We’ve had a lot of people tell us it has changed their lives. When they come back, they’re like different people. They open up about what they went through in the war, and they’ve released all kinds of anxiety at the memorial that they have been waiting to do.
“Most of the people that go, especially when they’re up there in age, and it’s one of their final wishes, they say, ‘It’s not only their final chapter, but the final page.’”
