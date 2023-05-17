FLIGHT 44
Allen Burnsworth U.S. Navy 1965-1972 Vietnam
Allen, not a boat or swimming guy, joined the Navy — the only branch that guaranteed his MOS (Military Occupational Specialties) position. After training at Great Lakes Naval Station, Allen, a Seabee, served a year on the destroyer USS Fiske which Allen called “a floating tin can”.
Allen spent three years in Vietnam and his assignments remain classified. Allen received a Bronze Star. two Purple Hearts and several commendations for his service.
Clyde Carroll U.S. Navy 1969-1972 Vietnam
Not liking school, Clyde took a lunch break and joined the Navy. Clyde trained in electronics, under-sea weapons and guided missiles. Clyde and 66 others spent 10 months aboard an old diesel boat. Next Clyde was on-board the USS Trout submarine for 15 months. For his final 17 months Clyde boarded the destroyer USS Warrington DD-843. They engaged in heavy fire off Dong-Hoi, North Vietnam. Two underwater explosions left a 12-foot strip out of the ship turning a one-day trip into 7-days to reach the Philippines.
Shane Carroll Veteran Guardian for his Dad U.S. Navy 1997-2017 Iraq
After graduating from high school in Plattsburgh, Shane trained at Great Lakes Naval Station. As a Seabee carpenter Shane’s naval travels over the years went from Mississippi to Maine.
Shane deployed to Iraq as an escort protecting local truck drivers delivering goods to every base in Iraq. Shane also deployed to Afghanistan and finished his Navy career back in Mississippi.
Shane came from Mississippi to escort his very proud Dad on Honor Flight.
Roger Douglas U.S. Navy 1968-1972 Vietnam
A senior in high school, Roger joined the Navy 3 months before the Army draft notice. After naval training, he spent 3-1/2 years aboard the USS Knox DE-1052. Roger transported officers from shore to ship. The USS Knox provided gunfire support for amphibious and troop assaults within their range. Roger recalls being chased by gunboats, requiring a quick exit from Guam. An engine fire disabled the ship which had to be towed back to Pearl Harbor. Roger’s final 5-month deployment was in the West Pacific.
Harold Engelhart U.S. Navy 1944- 1946 World War II
Two brothers and a sister were in the Army when Harold began his training at Sampson Naval Base, New York. Harold was assigned to fuel oil barges USS YO-21, YO-57 and the USS Whitewood AN-63, a wooden-hulled ship. Harold’s time centered around Boston and Portland.
With 20,000 soldiers crowded in Grand Central Station, Harold ran for the tracks to catch a train. A hand from his enlisted sister reached out and pulled him onto the train.
For his service Harold received a World War II Victory Medal and an American Area Medal.
Kurt Engelhardt Veteran Guardian for his Dad U.S. Army 1997-2004 Afghanistan
The day after high school graduation Kurt was at boot camp. In Korea, he met Sgt. Blake who lived near Kurt’s family. The Sergeant put Kurt in a Deuce, gave him a license and a box of tools.
In Afghanistan, assigned to the French Special Forces, Kurt received a National Defense Medal signed by the French Prime Minister. Under enemy fire, Kurt was shot in the head. His commanding officer chewed him out for ruining the helmet.
Go figure!
George Hiller U.S. Army 1960-1962 Vietnam
George joined the Army, completing basic training at Fort Dix.
George had to look up the MOS (Military Occupational Specialist) to see what it was. He learned his duty was to drive, but, as a city kid. he never learned how.
Transferred to Fort Hood, George joined the 124th Maintenance Battalion, 2nd Division where he earned a sharp-shooter commendation.
The nearby Texas town was dry; George met three Kentucky guys who built a still and life was good!
At the end of enlistment, troops were sent to Florida in anticipation of the Cuban Missile Crisis.
For every pay, George received $103 after sending an allotment home to his mother.
Paul King U.S. Army 1965-1967 U.S. Navy 1967-4968 Vietnam
At 17, Paul convinced his mother to sign enlistment papers to follow his three brothers.
At a bar in North Dakota, he and a buddy decided to re-enlist from Army to Navy. Paul spent a year in both branches.
A gunner, Paul boarded a small 5-man boat with duties 12-hours on and 12-hours off. The shoreline duty was intense with little cover for safety. After his 12-hour shift, an ambush at Mekong River, South Vietnam, took the life of Paul’s replacement. Some memories are never forgotten.
Gary LaBombard U.S. Marine Corps 1952- 1962 Vietnam
Gary, 17, received his parents’ signature to enlist. Impressed with Marine Corps dress blues and arriving at Parris Island, he wondered about his decision.
At Camp Lejeune and Camp Pendleton, Gary completed combat and drill training. Assigned to Okinawa with the 03 Infantry Unit, Gary drove commanding officers.
Sent to Indonesia, it was so hot the ship’s metal deck had to be watered down to keep it cool. Assigned to the 105th Artillery Division, Gary distributed live ammunition, accounting for each round.
Gary headed home on a ship for 15-long sickening days; glad the rest of the trip was by aircraft.
Brad LaBombard Veteran Guardian for his Dad U.S. Marine Corps 1993-1997 Cold War
Influenced by his father. Brad wanted the Marine Corps’ physical demands. At Parris Island boot camp, alligators came right to the barracks.
Assigned to Combat Engineers, Camp Lejeune, he trained in quick response and support skills for search and rescue missions. Brad served in Okinawa, Camp Pendleton, 30th Air Command on USS Belleau Wood.
Brad completed his service with the southern U.S. Border Patrol for drug enforcement.
Joseph “Hector” LaBounte U.S. Army 1962-1965 Vietnam Army Reserves 1980-2000
Hector’s four brothers served in the Army, Air Force, Marines and Navy. Hector chose the Army, serving three years in Germany with the Combat Engineers.
On a lengthy training mission, a case of chicken noodle soup appeared. Attempting to warm the soup, cans exploded, sending soup everywhere. The Sargent didn’t cool off for a week.
Traveling to Germany, Hector was 14-days on a ship with 30-40-foot waves; thankfully the return was calm.
For 20 years, Hector was a medic with the Army Reserves.
Francis “Porky” Lamb U.S. Army 1963-1966 Vietnam
After boot camp at Fort Dix, Francis, known as Porky, boarded a ship to Germany. Rough water meant no one could go above deck for 13 days. In Germany, Porky attempted a collect call home; his father refused the charges; Porky didn’t call home again. Enter a worried mother who, without a word from her son, contacted the Red Cross who contacted Porky’s Commanding Officer who told Porky to contact his mother.
In Germany, Porky’s duty was driving the Battalion Commander.
Returning stateside, Porky finished his final 6 months at Fort Hamilton, Brooklyn.
James McGuire U.S. Navy 1967-1971 Vietnam
Following the family tradition of serving in the Navy, Jim joined the Navy and served on super-carriers USS Kitty Hawk and USS Saratoga.
During an inspection, Jim’s commander noticed a pair of pants were not buttoned. Jim spent 23 ½ hours sewing the buttons on for the next inspection taking place in 24 hours.
Jim joined the Navy to see the world and he was not disappointed. Jim took advantage of meeting local people and experiencing their culture and food.
Juris Miemis U.S. Army 1967-1969 Vietnam
Immigrating from Germany, Juris was living in Brooklyn when drafted into the Army. In Vietnam on an HU-1C helicopter, Juris was wounded twice. First the helicopter went down while engaged in support of ground troops. Next the aircraft was forced into the trees under hostile fire as they retaliated against numerically superior enemy fire.
For flying more than 25 aerial missions, Juris received the Presidential Air Medal with 1st Oak Leaf, Vietnam Service Medal with 4 Bronze Stars, Two Purple Hearts and other awards.
Raymond Mitchell U.S. Army 1958-1960 Cold War
Ray was heading to Oswego College when the Army drafted him. Ray was assigned to clerk school, but he never worked the MOS (Military Occupational Specialist) positions.
Directed to special duty, Ray was assigned to map work laying out perimeter and position maps for battle orders. The maps were used to examine position and battle options fought on paper.
Ray was eligible to ski in the 1960 Squaw Valley Olympics. Approved by his commanding officer, a higher-ranking officer sent him to the Navy, ending Ray’s Olympic opportunity.
Paul Paro, Jr. U.S. Army 1969-1970 Vietnam
With no interest in school, Paul wanted to follow in the footsteps of his father and uncles serving his country. Paul joined the Army and completed basic training at Fort Dix with a title of Food Service Specialist.
Paul was assigned to Germany where he quickly established himself as an excellent cook who also delivered food to several companies.
Completing this tour of duty, Paul was assigned as a demolition specialist. Quite a duty change!
Paul has fond memories of riding an Indian motorcycle throughout Europe and marrying his beloved wife.
William O’Connor Veteran Guardian for Paul Paro U.S. Navy 1972-1974 Vietnam
Bill was determined to serve his country. Because he loved the water, Bill joined the Navy completing naval training in Orlando, Florida.
Bill served on the USS White Plains. Aboard ship, Bill was assigned to AFS-4 (Ammunition Food Supply) a Mars-class combat stores ship. On board he also served as a machinist mate and firefighter.
Bill spent a year in Japan.
Albert Swoboda U.S. Air Force 1963-1967 Vietnam
With no defined career, Al noticed an Air Force recruiting station; It changed his life forever.
Completing basic and aircraft mechanic training in Texas, Al was assigned to Plattsburgh Air Force Base. On the bus, he asked the driver if they were still in the United States. Upon arrival, guys took Al to a bar for his first beer.
Al was assigned to work on the B-47, B-52, and KC-135 aircrafts. As a crew chief, he flew TDY stateside and abroad. He witnessed the refueling operations for the KC-135.
Leaving Texas, Al had no idea Plattsburgh would be his lifetime home.
FLIGHT 45
Lee Terry Ackley U.S. Air Force 1963-1988 Vietnam
As a married electronics draftsman, a non-aviation military career in the Air Force seemed like a good choice.
Completing boot camp, Lee decided to pursue a medical path. Trained as an X-ray Technician, he served both the military and a private hospital sector until 1973 when he was accepted into the Physician Assistant program.
For his 25 years of service to our country, Lee received many medals and awards; Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and several others.
Kenneth Ackley Veteran Guardian for his Dad U.S. Air Force 1985-2007 Desert Storm
As long as Ken remembers, he wanted to join the Air Force. Initially refused entry due to asthma, on acceptance, Ken began a 22-year Air Force career.
Ken’s duty assignments included: aircraft maintenance; F-16 crew chief; C-141 flight engineering; POW/water/jungle training; crash recovery; support missions to Italy, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.
In the footsteps of his grandfather and father, Ken’s son Schuyler is currently serving in Afghanistan.
Nicholas Carter U.S. Army 1975-1994 Vietnam
Nick’s WW11 veteran father advised Nick at basic training keep your head down, don’t tell the drill sergeant your name. Nick’s first day the drill sergeant hollered “Carter, I know who you are, and YOU will need to perform.” A Rouses Point drill sergeant wasn’t going easy on a Saranac boy.
Nick’s duty assignment was helicopter maintenance. Nick served on an UN-1HC helicopter supporting operations against Communist aggression. Flying more than 25 aerial missions, Nick received the Presidential Air Medal.
Two weeks after Nick left Vietnam, a friend, David, a door gunner, lost his life. Nick will pay respects today at the Vietnam Wall, Panel 2W, Line 137.
Donald Dayton U.S. Air Force 1960-1985 Vietnam
Don and his siblings had a difficult childhood at home. Don’s escape was enlisting in the Air Force. Don’s duty assignments were aircraft maintenance and crash recovery.
In Guam he had to eat an iguana, and he wants everyone to know that it tastes nothing like chicken!
Don spent his last 10 years at Plattsburgh Air Force Base, retiring as an aircraft maintenance superintendent with 25 years of service to our Country.
While in the Air Force, Don met the woman of his life and proposed after they spent 10 days together. Losing her to cancer was devastating but she travels in his heart on today’s flight.
Penny Day Veteran Guardian for her Dad U.S. Army 1986-1993 Desert Storm
Penny was inspired to join the military by her family. A childhood illness made it a challenge to be accepted. With persistence, she joined the Army, completing boot camp at Fort Jackson.
Penny’s duty assignments were food service specialist in San Antonio, and hospital food specialist at Fort Sill in Oklahoma. Deployed to Saudi Arabia Penny served during Desert Storm. Penny has a very proud Dad flying with her today.
Albert John Ettling U.S. Air Force 1966-1971 Vietnam
A college graduate, John’s draft status was reclassified as he joined the Air Force. John trained for 3 years to learn B-52 aircraft navigation, bomb and survival training.
John flew over 100 bombing flights from the Delta to the DMZ; each flight contained 125 bombs. John would pull the pins pre-flight; when the bombs were released, the entire plane vibrated. Three planes flew together at 29-33 thousand feet. They gave over control flying over canopy clouds of smoke with little guidance for buildings and bridges. John flew missions out of Guam, Okinawa, and Thailand.
Donald Favreau U.S. Army 1966-1969 Vietnam
Enlisting in the Army, Don was assigned to Fort Knox and Fort Gordon, where he would receive training in Military Justice, Code of Conduct, non-judicial punishment, Geneva convention, survival escape and evasion.
Initially ordered to Vietnam, Don was assigned to the 55th MP Company in Korea due to the unrest along the demilitarized zone. Don’s duty assignment was a patrol supervisor. Working with a Korean National Police Officer bridged the language gap.
Back home, at Fort Lee, Don assumed duties of Traffic Accident Division, reporting directly to the Provost Marshal.
Steven Fretwell U.S. Air Force 1970-1990 Vietnam
Steve continued in his World War II father’s military footsteps. He enlisted in the Air Force claiming they had the best food of all branches.
Steve was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base and then on to Denver for Tech School. Steve’s duty assignment was Material Storage and Distribution. He named it “Box Kicker”. With Steve’s sense of humor, no one wants him creating MOS titles!
Throughout his 20-year career, Steve traveled the globe spending time in Okinawa, Thailand, Guam, Japan, Iceland, Holland, and many Air Force Bases
Gary “Randy” Kambhampati Veteran Guardian for Steven Fretwell U.S. Army 2000-2023 Iraq
Since the Revolutionary War, men and women in Randy’s family have served every branch. Enlisting in the Army, Randy completed basic training at Fort Jackson; on to Redstone for a 17-year duty assignment of ammunition and explosives.
Randy was deployed to Iraq serving in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th waves; returning to Redstone with the 13th 108 Battalion. At the end of May, Randy retires after 23 years of service to our country; proud of his son Ish, stationed at Quantico.
Doyle Frost U.S. Air Force; U.S. Navy 1963-1969 Vietnam U.S. Army Reserves 1975-2005
Doyle was born into a United Kingdom family of military service. His World War II father was a radio operator on a B-24; his mother served as a Wren in the Royal British Navy.
On the USS Intrepid, Doyle’s Commanding Officer asked why he corresponded with a British Royal Navy Admiral; his explanation: ‘He’s my grandfather’.
After training at Lackland and Griffith Air Force Bases, Doyle joined the 380th Electrical Maintenance Squad, Plattsburgh Air Force Base loading guns and rockets for pilots.
In the Army Reserves Doyle served in Desert Storm.
Robert ‘Rory’ Boire Veteran Guardian for Doyle Frost U.S. Marine Corps 1979-1983 Cold War Air Force; Vermont Air National Guard 1984-2003
Rory, an Infantry Rifleman, with specialist training prepared for responsibility to capture, destroy, and deter enemy forces; assist in reconnaissance; mobilize troops with weapons supporting ground combat forces.
Leaving the Marines, Rory enlisted in the Air Force, joining the Vermont Air National Guard.
In 2003, Rory was one of thirteen Green Mountain Boys, Security Forces Delta Squadron, sent on a 100-day deployment to Qatar.
Gary Giles U.S. Army 1969-1971 Vietnam
Gary was drafted, sent to Fort Dix for boot camp and AIT with infantry training teaching him first aid and how to get from Point A to Point B.
Arriving at Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam, Gary was told to watch out for two-step snakes, if bitten he’d die before taking two-steps.
With 10 months left in his commitment, Gary was sent to Fort Riley for tank operations. With 5-weeks left, he shipped out to Germany.
Like many of his fellow soldiers, Gary prefers not to speak of his experiences in Vietnam. The memories remain raw, and the wounds run deep.
Robert Johnson U.S. Air Force 1974-1994 Vietnam
Bob’s Dad, a World War II POW in Germany, told his son: “don’t let the Army draft you”; “Never volunteer.” Bob enlisted in the Air Force as a KC-135 Boom Operator; he volunteered for every flight he could.
Serving 20 years, Bob’s duty assignment was in-flight refueling; rising from aircrew to instructor, and standardization flight examiner.
Bob was stationed at North Carolina, Kansas and Plattsburgh Air Force Bases; also, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, Iceland.
During the Gulf War, Bob recalls bunking down at a fire department, 12 hours on, 12 hours off, as debris and shrapnel rained down.
John McVicar U.S. Army 1950-1953 Korean
John was influenced by John Wayne’s strength of character in movies. John forged his signature to enlist; was caught; sent home returned at age 17.
Training at Fort Dix, John credits his tough drill sergeant for providing the skills to survive in combat.
John was ready to go to Korea; but 4 times his orders were canceled. Sent to Germany; he wanted Korea. John wrote a letter to President Truman and his request was honored. John was injured twice and sent to a hospital in Japan.
John recalls hot, cold and lots of hits. For his service to our country, John received a Purple Heart; Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Stars; and several other commendations.
Gary Miller U.S. Army 1971-1973 Vietnam
A recruiter went to Willsboro; Gary and 3 friends enlisted. The four trained at Fort Dix but would only cross paths once in Germany.
Gary received AIT training in recovery and evacuation and time on the firing range before going to Germany.
Gary spent 86 days in the field, one shower with water heated in a steel pot; they were expected to shave every day.
In a large mess hall Gary met a guy from Altona. They became lifetime friends. Gary and Richard Wray will travel together on today’s Honor Flight.
Francis Patnode U.S. Air Force 1971-1975 Vietnam
With a number 13, there was no doubt Fran would be drafted; he enlisted in the Air Force.
A college graduate Fran’s draft status was reclassified. Not wanting to go to flight school, he didn’t go as an officer. Fran attended tech school at Lackland Air Force Base, going on to Griffith and Plattsburgh Air Force Bases.
Fran met and married his wife of 48 years in Plattsburgh. A former Master Sergeant Supervisor called from Italy offering him a position. Recently married Fran wisely declined the offer.
Fran’s duty assignment was Personnel Specialist; he prepared his own promotion and discharge.
James Varno U.S. Marine Corps 1968-1970 Vietnam
While on base in Hawaii, Jim received orders to Vietnam. With his cousin, he headed to California for jungle training. His cousin broke his arm, rescinding his orders. He wanted to break Jim’s arm, but Jim wasn’t having that.
Jim’s duty assignments were Combat Engineer and Carpenter. Jim went to Vietnam as a mine sweeper.
Reassigned as a truck driver did not reduce the worry of road mines. On a dirt road, he ran into John Duquette from Morrisonville, who was on tank patrol.
Even in tough times, it’s a small world!
Richard Wray U.S. Army 1971-1974 Vietnam Army Reserves
Completing basic training at Fort Dix, Richard went to Fort Riley for AIT training as a field lineman. He quickly realized being 35 feet in the air on a pole was not for him. After TDY at Fort Benning, Richard returned to Fort Riley for radio repair school while spending much of his time on guard duty and KP.
At Fort Riley, Richard met up with Gary Miller. It’s been highly rumored they had very interesting adventures so lots of stories may be told as these friends travel on today’s Honor Flight.
Serving 23 years in the Army Reserves, Richard activated for Desert Storm and went to Korea and Germany.
