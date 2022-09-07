North Country Honor Flight Veteran Biographies: Flights 40 and 41

For every North Country Honor Flight send-off ceremony, short biographies are read for each of the veterans traveling on the flight. Flight leaders for each of the trips travel to and interview the veterans on their experiences in the service, with the write-ups then organized and read at the send-off events by North Country Honor Flight Direct of Operations Janet Duprey. The write-ups are nostalgic, heartfelt and often with a touch of humor.
Below are the biographies for the veterans who traveled on Flights 40 and 41 this past weekend. North Country Honor Flight takes area veterans on all-expense-paid flights to see the war memorials in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit northcountryhonorflight.org or call director Barrie Finnegan at 518-569-7429.
FLIGHT 40
Kevin Burrell U.S. Army 1985-2007 Cold War Combat Veteran
As a member of the Combat Engineers, Kevin had several assignments including Bosnia, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq. Kevin’s unit constructed many bridges while serving in harms way.
Kevin was submitting retirement papers when his unit received orders to go into combat. He had his orders pulled to serve with his regiment. Kevin is most proud that his entire unit came home with no casualties and only three wounded veterans who received purple hearts.
Kevin earned many ribbons and decorations including the Bronze Star as he completed a very distinguished 22-year Military Service Career.
Russell Cole U.S. Army 2008-2009 Afghanistan Combat Veteran
Russ received training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina where he became an 11 Bravo Infantryman serving with the 27th Infantry Brigade. His unit served in Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom. Returning to the United States, Russ volunteered to work with a special program, Community Based Health Care, to help returning veterans receive their much-deserved healthcare benefits. For three years, Russ also assisted his fellow veterans to adjust to society.
With his U.S. Army and Reserve service, Russ served our country for 15 years.
Ronald Doshna U.S. Army 1968-1970 Vietnam Combat Veteran
Ron was assigned to the 34th Engineer Battalion as a truck driver.
Ron and his twin brother Dennis were ready to go to Vietnam. At the time, brothers were not allowed to go into combat together. Ron went to a commanding officer, signed papers not allowing Dennis to go.
Ron went to Vietnam, his brother didn’t. But the next day Dennis went to another office and signed papers saying Ron could not go.
Already in Vietnam, Ron was sent to the airport to pick up new replacements. He loaded them on the truck, but one was missing. He found a guy sleeping with his hat pulled over his head. Ron kicked him, told him to wake up. Yes, indeed, it was Dennis.
Leslie Fleury U.S. Navy 2003-Present Iraq Combat Veteran
Leslie is currently serving in the Navy Reserves as a Chief Hospital Corpsman.
She served a 10-month tour in Iraq with the Marines. Leslie’s scariest time was when rocket-propelled grenades came into the compound area.
On guard duty, Leslie was making rounds at night. Two guys were spooning to keep warm. Of course, Leslie made sure to tell everyone.
Robert Gagnon U.S. Marine Corp 1971-1973 Vietnam Combat Veteran
Bob trained at Paris Island, South Carolina and Camp Lejune, North Carolina where he trained as a 0311 Rifleman. He continued training at Camp Pendleton, California.
Bob’s unit was sent to Okinawa and then on to Vietnam where he was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 9th Marines, 1st Marine Division at Bien Hoa, South Vietnam. The 9th Marines were a heavily decorated Unit.
Bob’s unit boarded a ship in 1973 and became part of Operation Frequent Wind.
Bob and his wife Kathy of 41 years enjoy their quiet life in Owls Head.
Lawrence Hart U.S. Air Force 1984-2007 Cold War Combat Veteran
Larry had an MOS 275x0, Tactical Air Controller. With boots on the ground, Larry called in air support and artillery. Larry had training in Aircrew, Aerospace Medical Service Craftsman, and Public Health Apprentice.
When they were in the dessert Larry said a captain drove into a pool of water and needed to be pulled out. Wonder how the captain explained that one.
Raymond LaFlame U.S. Army 2001-2012 Combat Veteran
Ray, better known as Link, decided to try out the various military branches. He started with the U.S. Navy Sea Bees and served in the Navy, Air Force and Army where he was a truck driver.
Before Homeland Security was formed, Link was stationed at Indian Point Nuclear Power Plant in Westchester County. Link also went to ground zero during Hurricane Katrina on a Humanitarian Mission.
Link’s favorite moment was walking into a recruiting station and falling in love with the sergeant, his beloved Kim Lathrop, who was recruiting for the Army.
Kim Lathrop U.S. Army 1992-2015 Combat Veteran
Kim joined the Army as a Medic with assignments at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Scofield Barracks, Hawaii, Fort Hood, Texas, Fort Drum, New York, Joint Base Lewis McCord, Washington, and overseas at Camp Monteith, Kosovo and Firebase Hammer Iraq.
Kim enjoyed bouncing around all sorts of terrain in an Army ambulance traveling from site to site. She slid down a 100- foot gulch in Hawaii trying to find a point of contact -and a navigation point grabbing on vines on the way down. Sure — Lots of fun.
Kim received many medals and citations for her 23 years of military service to our country.
Robert Lawrence U.S. Army 1984-2007 Iraq Combat Veteran
After basic training Robert went for additional training as a Combat Engineer, 17th Engineer Battalion. Assigned to Fort Leonardwood, Missouri, Robert trained as a surveyor.
After his enlistment, Robert joined the Army Reserves and completed training in loading helicopters and drill sergeant training.
Using his extensive training, Robert went to Iraq and trained Iraq National Soldiers. Robert received many medals and citations for his service to our country.
Basil Matthews U.S. Air Force U.S. Army 1972-1981 Vietnam Combat Veteran
Following basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, Basil served as a Security Policeman. Matt’s favorite training was working with K-9s in Texas. He was stationed at many bases in the U.S. and around the world.
While in Thailand, Matt was involved in Operation Bullet Ship and the bombing of North Vietnam as that war was ending.
Leaving the Army, Matt joined the New York State Police. He won the Commander’s shooting award for marksmanship. A member of the Vermont Army National Guard, Matt was called to serve in Kuwait and Iraq during Operation Iraq Freedom.
Matt retired from military service and the State Troopers after dedicated service to country and community.
Douglas Mauran U.S. Army 1973-2007 Cold War Combat Veteran
Doug received training in Telecom Operator, Motor Transport Operator and Senior Instructor.
At night in Iraq, the compound was ground attacked so helicopters were called in to repel the enemy. The soldiers in the compound bunkers were returning fire at the enemy.
Doug wanted to look over the wire and bunkers so he stood up on concrete next to him. Tracer rounds and rocket explosions lit up the area. Doug looked up and realized he was standing under the American Flag and thought of the Star-Spangled Banner. Whenever he hears the National Anthem, he thinks of that moment. This is patriotism.
Edward McMahon U.S. Army 1967-1969 Vietnam Combat Veteran
Ed was assigned to a new group of engineers called the Airborne Combat Engineers. The First Corp operated in the area around Hue, Pleiku and DaNang, South Vietnam.
The unit was designed to go into areas that could only be reached by helicopter. The heavy equipment had to be small enough to be transported by Sky Cranes or giant Chinook Helicopters into remote areas in the jungle. They also built camps for the Special Forces to occupy, gun pads, airstrips and defensive positions.
Ed is proud to be sharing this day in D. C. with his Guardian granddaughter Honna.
Keith Mero U.S. Army 1972-1992 Combat Veteran
With the 2nd Combat Army Regiment, Keith realized if trouble started this group would be the first to respond. When they were not in the field, they increased their training to be fully prepared.
Keith was assigned to the Prisoner of War Team working with Military Personnel and Interrogators. As the first in battle, the Team policed all foot soldiers near the tanks. In constant contact with the commander, their mission was to capture the enemy. Some enemy soldiers laid down their weapons and those who continued to fight lost their lives. The Team processed 2,000 enemies with a sad casualty loss of one Team member.
Terry Peters U.S. Army National Guard 1974-1980 Combat Veteran
Terry was stationed with the 3rd Brigade Combat Team at Fort Polk, Louisiana. As a member of the Army National Guard, Terry was in the 108th Infantry Unit.
Terry’s MOS (military operational specialty) training provided logical progressive individual skills. Participants are trained and educated in skills enabling them to contribute as efficient team members.
David Rabideau U.S. Air Force 1977-1997 Combat Veteran
Dave was assigned to the Civil Engineering Squadron as a Utilities Systems Craftsman for 8 years. For the next 12 years, Dave served as a Tactical Aircraft Maintenance Craftsman. With his expertise, Dave traveled throughout the world performing his duties in 43 countries. Dave spent a year in Malaise assigned to the State Department in a top-secret duty assignment. He was selected to take part in the Base Realignment and Closure Commission in the early 90s.
Dave was the last official active-duty personnel assigned to the Plattsburgh Air Force Base as it closed in 1995.
Roger Sayward U.S. Navy 1962-1966 Vietnam Combat Veteran
Roger served as an Onboard Engineering Steam Boiler Operator and Maintenance. On the assault landing ship LPD-2 USS Vancouver, Roger deployed with the 7th Fleet to Vietnam.
After leaving the Navy, Roger joined the New York Army National Guard serving 18 years. He participated in the Marksmanship Training Unit and the Rifle Team. Roger traveled throughout the United States taking part in numerous competition events to advance as a successful High Master Rifle Shooter; the highest award in competitive rifle shooting.
Chris Tedford U.S. Marine Corp 1994-1998 Iraq Combat Veteran U.S. Air Force Vermont National Guard 2010-present
Chris served in the Infantry securing and evacuating civilians in Liberia, Central Republic of Africa, and humanitarian duty in Bosnia.
Chris trained in Jungle Warfare in Panama; Rock Climbing, West Virginia; Mountain Warfare in Slavonia; and Helicopter Repelling at Camp Lejeune. Chris left the Marines for civilian life.
13 years later when his sister Meagan joined the Air Force, Chris decided to follow her. As a Munitions Builder, Chris helped build 828 bombs; all delivered on target.
Chris and Meagan serve in the Vermont National Guard. A family affair, Meagan loads the weapons her brother builds.
Harry Treadway U.S. Army 1967-1970 Vietnam Combat Veteran
Harry served as a Combat Engineer, 18th Engineer Brigade on two consecutive tours. He was with II Corps, the largest Command in Vietnam. Harry spent over 2 months in the Central Highlands and was involved during the Tet Offensive.
Often assigned to temporary duty (TDY), Harry finally returned to base to learn the Commanding Officer and Sergeant in Charge had changed. Harry had been marked AWOL.
Harry’s scariest moment was flying on a C-130 to Pleiku. The co-pilot announced the base was being shelled so they wouldn’t stop, but by lowering the rear ramp the troops could roll off and find a bunker. Harry had second thoughts about having signed up for a second tour.
For his valor, Harry was awarded a Silver Star in lieu of 5 Bronze Service Stars of which he has seven.
Gregory Lee U.S. Marine Corp 1968-1970 Vietnam Combat Veteran
Greg had basic training at Parris Island, Camp Lejune and jungle training at Camp Pendleton. Assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines as a machine gunner with a 03-31 M-60 Machine Gun, Greg, one of the smallest guys, had the biggest weapon.
Deployed in Quang Tri Province on patrol, Greg was in the bush when a Viet Cong stepped on his foot. A Marine behind Greg shot the enemy before he could shoot Greg.
At Hill 41 on patrol Greg was wounded the first time. He said it was minor as shrapnel went into the back of his neck, he couldn’t turn his head and was Medevac’d to the hospital ship, Sanctuary. He spent two weeks there enjoying the hot food.
Greg’s second wounding occurred when friendly fire missed its target and dropped a bomb close to the Marines. Greg sustained shrapnel wounds in both legs, lost his hearing and his right arm was amputated. When the Medivac helicopter arrived, Greg was wrapped in a flimsy cloth with a Velcro-type strap. The chopper dropped a chain down and Greg was lifted straight up, not parallel. As Greg was spinning on the way up, he was ‘waiting to be shot’. Greg spent 13 months in various hospitals.
Greg was 17 years old when he received two purple hearts for his combat valor. Greg Lee is a Patriot and a true American hero.
FLIGHT 41
John Aldous U.S. Army 1967-1970 Vietnam
After basic training, John attended Counter Intelligence Agent School in Maryland. In Vietnam in 1968, he was in a jeep accident and spent weeks in a hospital near the South China Sea.
John was assigned to the Studies and Observation Group known as SOG. This was a highly classified, multi service U.S. special operations unit which conducted covert unconventional operations in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia. John participated in numerous night flights hunting down Vietcong in helicopter gunships and B-52s going throughout Vietnam to different outposts flying over a lot of ground.
Robert Boswell U.S. Air Force 1966-1992 Vietnam
In charge of Aircraft Maintenance Fuel Systems, Bob said the C-130 planes had fuel tank fires. Bob pulled an airman, almost dead from fumes, out of a tank. An engineer 1st Lt. Masterson and Bob went to Alaska to study fuel tank fires. They removed the reticulated foam, using a protractor the lieutenant determined pilots could not take off at more than a 17-degree altitude angle. Fires were eliminated. Great job done, and lives saved.
Bob was stationed at nine Air Force Bases throughout the states and overseas. Plus three assignments at Plattsburgh Air Force Base where he retired after 26 years of service to our Country.
Philip Davis U.S. Marine Corp 1956-1958 Cold War
30 guys from Malone, the Adirondack Platoon, went to Albany to enlist. Phil’s buddy failed the test and went home. In New York City, 400 recruits boarded a train to Beaufort, South Carolina for basic training.
A Military Policeman, Phil patrolled the perimeter of the Naval Weapons Station at Yorktown, Virginia. They would transport missiles onto barges that were loaded onto ships. It took a day and a half for them to go down and back to Base.
On January 7, 1957, six inches of snow brought everything to a standstill. Used to four feet of snow, Phil found it amusing the city plowed the Base that had no plows.
Gerald Parent U.S. Army 1966-1968 Vietnam
A Hawk Missile Launcher crewman, Jerry participated in launching a Hawk Missile at White Sands, New Mexico. He said he’s never seen anything move so quickly getting two miles down range.
Jerry spent most of his tour in Germany. General Westmoreland arrived next door at the Nike Hercules Nuclear site. Soldiers were directed to have everything spotless should the general stop in. They were nervous, no passes given, and relieved the general didn’t visit.
On Christmas Eve, Jerry decided to call home. At a train station phone booth, the operator asked if he had a reserved line. He did not and was told it takes 12 hours to get one.
No Christmas greetings to his family.
Eddie Gelineault U.S. Army National Guard 1966-1969 Vietnam
After basic training at Fort Dix, Eddie went on to Camp Johnson in Vermont and he was assigned to the 131st Engineer Company.
In Vietnam, Eddie was stationed in the Central Highlands making roads that were covered up by muck and mud from a quarry next to the base. A good part of working in a Construction Battalion was having building materials nearby. Bridge ties made great barriers as they backfilled dirt four feet deep making them impenetrable.
Warren ‘Pat’ Gordon U.S. Army 1955-1957 Korean
Pat was in Army Administration as an IBM Operator. He was stationed in hot, hot Japan. It was humid except where the IBM Collators, Interpreters and Reproducers were. They had an air conditioner.
Japan was still dangerous. Pat said they were shot at, there were kidnappings, and obvious anger about World War II.
Seeing Hiroshima was traumatic. Ten years later there were still bombs and various remnants; people with deformities were very prevalent.
Pat says all people should go in the service.
Thomas ‘Dave’ Hornell U.S. Air Force 1963-1984 Vietnam
Dave joined the Canadian Army at age 17; At 19 he moved on to the Canadian Air Force and trained for Ground Control Radar above the Artic Circle. He didn’t want THAT. Dave settled in with the U.S. Air Force where he served 22 years.
In 1968 a General learning Dave was Canadian with the U.S. Air Force assigned Dave to the Army 101st Airborne Division, Vietnam.
Returning to the Air Force, Dave went up the ranks to Weather Station Operations Supervisor providing weather support to bases across the country, the White House, Camp David, Joint Chiefs and heads-of-state.
We knew Dave would bring good weather for today’s flight.
James King U.S. Army 1964-1966 Vietnam
Assigned to the 7th Infantry Division, Combat Engineers, Jim was among 2,500 troops for two weeks in rough waters heading to Korea. Jim, an electrician, went to Camp Casey, about 40 miles north of Seoul.
One hot day, and in spite of Jim saying it was not a good idea, a lieutenant ordered Jim to shut down a 60-Kilowatt generator. Soon an upset major approached and told Jim to restart the generator. The general was in the middle of a briefing and NOT happy. Back at base, the major apologized for yelling at Jim and asked if there was anything he could do for him. Quickly, Jim said ‘it’s hard to lay cable with an M-16’ and could he get a 45 pistol. Jim got the pistol; the lieutenant got the M-16.
With his 2 years of active duty service and 13 years of reserve duty, James served our country for 15 years.
William Letourneau U.S. Army 1965-1971 Vietnam
Bill was assigned to the 12820 Combat Engineer Battalion which played a significant role supporting U.S. and allied forces in Vietnam. They built bridges, roads, helicopter pads, buildings as large as football fields to repair tanks.
Bill said they finished building a bridge and went back to the barracks. Two days in a row the Viet Cong blew up the bridges overnight. The Green Berets were called in and the bridges remained built.
Bill and buddies were eating lunch sitting on a bank. Bill saw something shiny, recognized a landmine as they all backtracked to safety. A C-4 plane blew up the landmine. If he hadn’t noticed the landmine, Bill wouldn’t be with us today. Glad you’re here.
David Pickering U.S. Marine Corps. 1966-1968 Vietnam
After high school graduation, Dave entered the Marine Corp. At 19 years old he was in Quang Thien, South Vietnam attached to the 3rd Battalion, Fifth Marine Division. Dave was shot in the back during a Viet Cong ambush in a rice paddy. Two-thirds of the company were killed including one of his buddies who was standing 10 feet from him.
Dave was taken to a Vietnam hospital and the next day flown to a hospital in Japan where he was treated for his shoulder wound.
Dave an MOS 0311 Infantry Rifleman received a Purple Heart and several other medals in recognition of his battle wounds and bravery.
Dave has attended our ceremonies as an Honor Guard since we started, and we are delighted to have him on this flight.
Dale Robart, Sr. U.S. Navy 1970-1976 Vietnam
Dale was on board the Destroyer USS Damato when he received the “Blue Nose’ by crossing the Artic Circle. Wearing a jacket in the boiler room was a necessity.
At Guantanamo Dale said there were armed guards from both sides. Dale said no one could go off base and Cuban help lived on Base.
The Mediterranean cruise made it all worthwhile.
Dale climbed up the Main Mast of the ship to get a Commissioning pendent. The ship’s Commander said “If you’re dumb enough to go up there, you can keep it”.
Edward Robart, Jr. U.S. Navy 1968-1988 Vietnam
Ed served two years in Vietnam. He was then called from Vietnam to Korea on an expeditionary force.
On the USS Ranger, the sound of bullets hitting the deck from the M-16s was harassing. The Phantoms flew in and quickly took care of the M-16s.
Ed sailed the world on seven ships: the USS Kitty Hawk, Midway, Coral Sea, Saratoga, Ranger, Lexington, and Constellation. Ed received many medals and commendations for his 20 years of service to our country.
George Silver U.S. Army 1960-1963 Vietnam
George was assigned to Company “C” 5th Special Forces Group; and 1st Special Forces 3rd Division. George trained as a Special Forces Medical Technician. He also received training as a Jump Qualified Parachutist jumping out of several different planes and helicopters.
During his tour in Vietnam, George was in the Tay Ninh Province close to the Cambodian Border and near the infamous Ho Chi Min Trail.
Arriving at Fort Benning, George was assigned to the 101st Airborne Special Experimental Platoon. The French had developed a Wire Guided Missile System. George said the program didn’t work but it was a lot of fun.
Lynn Shepard U.S. Army 1968-1971 Vietnam
Lynn was assigned to 1st Field Forces, 7th Battalion, 13th Army.
During the TET Offensive, Lynn provided ammunitions and supplies to the field battalions. While on a munitions convoy, their unit was ambushed by the Viet Cong who attempted to take out the radio command vehicle, to break communications and take control of important Army communications equipment.
Lynn thought he was stung by a hornet, but it was a glass fragment that struck him when the vehicle’s driver side mirror was hit by enemy weapons fire.
George Tallman U.S. Air Force 1968-1988 Vietnam
George, an Environmental Medicine Technician, began his military career as a food inspector. He checked chemicals on planes to assure there were no communicable diseases.
George had the honor of flying on Air Force -1 with President Richard Nixon. George said the worst country he was assigned to was Turkey and the best was Germany.
When George’s father died, his mother couldn’t raise all their children. Five families saved him. A cocky teenager at the time, the military took care of that. George is most proud of staying with the Air Force for 20 years. He retired from Plattsburgh Air Force Base with several medals and commendations from his 20 years of service to our country.
